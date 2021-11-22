Bengaluru struggles as heavy rains lash city

Multiple agencies are carrying out operations to pump out water in several localities of Bengaluru after heavy rains lashed India’s tech capital on Sunday night.

“In Yelahanka, due to heavy downpours over two to three hours, there has been around 138mm of rain,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body, told a Kannada news channel on Monday.

Yelahanka is about 15km from Bengaluru city and is close to the international airport.

Bengaluru continues to be at the receiving end of nature’s wrath as the downpour continues to cripple the city of over 12 million residents.

Bengaluru has received 364% more rains from November 1 until 5.30pm on November 21 as it has so far recorded 195mm of rain – way higher than the normal rain of 42mm for the month of November.

At least 227 homes have been completely damaged and another 187 are partially damaged, according to data from the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority.

Around 92km of roads have been damaged in Bengaluru urban district, data shows.

Rains continue to pound Karnataka and several other parts of the country as a depression over the Bay of Bengal affected multiple regions of India.

A total of 24 people lost their lives in November alone, data shows, while nearly 200 animals have also died due to the heavy rains.

Several low-lying regions of the city have been badly impacted.

In Yelahanka, the lake overflowed, flooding basements, damaging cars, disrupting electricity, and hampering rescue operations.

Gupta said localities near the lake have been badly impacted and that the BBMP will conduct an enquiry and punish those responsible for not taking adequate precautions.

The chief commissioner said there were no large storm water drains on the outskirts of the city, which was adding to the outflow of water.