Bengaluru to face power outages till June-end. See list of areas here
- Several areas in Bengaluru are set to face power cuts till the end of this month as the city's electrical board BESCOM looks to carry out various maintenance and repair works.
In the wake of several works undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) in Bengaluru, such as shifting of overhead cables and wires underground, terminating underground cable works, shifting of electric utilities, conversion of footpaths, tree trimming and many more, the Karnataka capital is set to face scheduled power outages till the end of June.
Here is a day-wise list of areas to be affected -
June 26, Sunday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Shiva Farm Ind Area, PCI Industgrial Area, Kaveripura Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Motorola
June 27, Monday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Beggers colony, Premnagar, BMTC bus depo, Shankarappa ind estate, ISRO C.M. Halli, RMV 2nd stage, New BEL road, Seenappa L/o, Sakra Hospital, Salarpuria Sattva, Outer Ring Road, 3rd block, 4th block, 5th block, 6th block, 3rd , 4th , 5th and 6th block Koramangala, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, Old Byappanahally, Nagenpalya, Sathyanagar, Gajendranagar, S. Kumar Layout, Andhra Bank Road and surrounding areas, Cookson Road, Davis Road, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony and surrounding areas, Jaibharat Nagar, C.K. Garden, D'Costa Layout, Hutchins Road, North Road, Wheeler Road, Ashoka Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Mariyamma Temple Street, Lazar Layout, Vivekanand Nagar and surrounding areas, Cline Road, Telephone Exchange Road, Gangmen Quarters, Hutchins Road Park Road, Desianagara Slum and surrounding areas, 5th and 6th Cross Hutchins Road, Physical Handicap (APD) Institute, Lingarajapura, Kariyanapalya, Ramachandrappa Layout, Karamchand Layout, CMR Layout, Srinivasa Layout, Spectra Apartments and surrounding areas, Milton Street, Puravankara Apartment, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli, Fairmont Towers (ITC), Lewis Road, Krishnappa Garden, Raghavappa Garden, Jeevanahalli Park Road, BBMP Govt Hospital, Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital, Heerachand Layout and surrounding areas, Orion Mall, Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, MEG Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics and surrounding areas.
June 28, Tuesday: (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or earlier.)
Salaarpuria Sattva, Doddajala railway gate to Shettigere toll plaza and surrounding areas, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, HRBR 2nd and 3rd Block, Opposite BDA complex, Near Narendra Tent and surrounding areas, HRBR 3rd Block, Water Tank, Kamanahalli Main Road and surrounding areas.
June 29, Wednesday: (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
2nd Block Koramagala, Madiwala Total Mall, Happy Maindes, 2nd block, Davanam jewellars building, Madiwala santhe, Siddartha colony, Happy Minds company, 5th block, Industrial layout, 7th block kml, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, CMR Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout and surrounding areas.
June 30, Thursday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
BBMP Mori, Venkateshwara Layout, Madiwala VP Road, Madiwala, Venkateshwara layout and surrounding area, Doddajala railway gate to Shettigere toll plaza and surrounding areas, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, HBR 2nd and 3rd Block, Yasin Nagar, Teachers Colony, Krishna Reddy Layout and surrounding areas, 1st Block HBR, Nehru road, Oil Mill Road and surrounding areas, Jal Vayu Vihar, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Keerthi Layout and surrounding areas, Lingarajapura Village, Janakiram Layout, BDA Layout and surrounding areas, Neo Super Amrket, 10th Main HRBR 3rd Block and HT-48 Zakariya Hospital, 10th Main Road, Near HRBR MUSS, 3rd Block HRBR, Nagadevi Industries, HRBR 3rd Block, Nehru Road, Mangala Lyout, Oil Mill Road and surrounding areas.
-
Days after Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held for corruption, his son dies by suicide
The only son of senior Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli, 26, Kartik Popli, who was arrested on Monday for corruption, died of a gunshot wound in the head when a team from the Vigilance Bureau was at the house a search in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on Monday arrested director, pensions, Sanjay Popliin a corruption case. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
-
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning
Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds. The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.
-
Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.
-
SM Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for Kempegowda Award
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Rockwell Automation opens software development centre in Hinjewadi Rockwell Automation has inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune. The site enhances Rockwell Automation's global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software to help both local and global customers on their digital transformation journeys. Nearly one-third of Rockwell Automation's global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics