Bengaluru set for largest electric bus fleet under PM e-Drive initiative: Report

In major boost to eco-friendly transport options in Bengaluru, as many as 4,500 electric buses are set to be introduced under the Centre’s PM e-Drive initiative. This is part of a large-scale procurement push led by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a public sector entity under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, The Hindu reported. Electric buses have been allotted to Bengaluru under a central scheme to boost environment-friendly means of transport in metro cities. (HT File Photo)

CESL recently launched a massive tender to bring in over 10,000 electric buses for five major urban centres, making it one of the largest electric fleet expansions in the country. Bengaluru is expected to get the biggest allocation, a move that comes alongside plans to roll out essential infrastructure such as charging hubs, depots, and related civil facilities to support the incoming fleet.

Karnataka’s inclusion in the scheme followed a formal proposal from the State government in May, with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy personally presenting the request to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy. Reddy underscored the growing pressure on Bengaluru’s public transport system and the need for eco-friendly alternatives.

Kumaraswamy responded positively to the pitch, assuring the state that it would receive support under the national programme.

The PM e-Drive scheme, backed by a ₹10,900 crore fund, is set to roll out 14,028 electric buses across nine of India’s largest cities between 2024 and 2026. The scheme also aims to build a robust network of over 72,000 EV charging points in cities and along highways to address “range anxiety” and accelerate EV adoption.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2024, the scheme earmarks ₹4,391 crore specifically for bus procurement in cities with populations exceeding 4 million. Besides Bengaluru, the initiative covers Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat, the report stated.