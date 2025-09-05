Bengaluru to get India’s first AI city at Bidadi: Jobs, plans and all you need to know

Bengaluru is set to house India’s first and largest artificial intelligence-powered township, as the Karnataka government pushes ahead with the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) at Bidadi. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday that the ambitious project will transform nearly 9,000 acres into a future-ready city.(DIPR)

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday that the ambitious project will transform nearly 9,000 acres into a future-ready city, designed around the work-live-play model.

Located just 30 km from Bengaluru, the township will serve as the state’s second central business district (CBD), with over 2,000 acres dedicated to AI-based industries and ancillary units, Indian Express reported.

A 300-metre-wide business corridor will link key highways including STRR, NH-209, NH-275 and NICE Road, ensuring smooth connectivity for industries and residents.

Addressing farmers and officials at the Ramanagara deputy commissioner’s office, Shivakumar underlined the government’s commitment to transparency. “This project will move forward with fair compensation and within the legal framework. I will not repeat mistakes of the past. I am not ready to go to jail like former CM Yediyurappa by denotifying lands,” he said according to news agency PTI.

To attract global investors

The township promises to attract global investors, multinational corporations and technology startups, while generating lakhs of jobs in IT, AI, and services. Shivakumar stressed on a ‘local-first’ jobs policy, with skilling centres planned to prepare Karnataka’s youth for AI-driven industries.

By shifting large-scale economic activity to Bidadi, the township aims to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, supported by ring roads, expressways, and walk-to-work planning. With over 1,100 acres of parks and open spaces, officials said the project would be among the greenest urban townships in India.

First proposed in 2006 during H D Kumaraswamy’s tenure, the project has faced repeated delays due to developer exits and policy hurdles. It regained momentum in 2023, when the Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Smart City Planning Authority was upgraded as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

With the Cabinet approving GBIT in February 2025 and a preliminary land acquisition notification issued in March, the project now spans 8,493 acres across nine villages, including 6,731 acres of private land, 750 acres of government land and 1,012 acres of waterbodies.

Shivakumar assured protesting farmers that no additional land will be acquired but clarified that lands already notified cannot be released under law. About 70% of landowners, including family members of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, have already consented to compensation, while 30% are yet to agree.

The deputy CM also revealed discussions on raising ₹10,000 crore to ensure fair payouts. “Lakhs of young people from our state will benefit from jobs, and farmers will be fairly compensated. This is about Karnataka’s future,” he said, adding that similar land acquisition efforts are ongoing for the Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, and ₹27,000-crore Peripheral Ring Road projects.

(With PTI inputs)

