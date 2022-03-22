Bengaluru to host the 24th Annual Free Mega Limb Camp from March 21 - 27

The Rotary Bangalore Peenya of RI District 3190 in association with Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayatha Samithi, Jaipur has organized the 24th Annual Mega Limb Camp in Bengaluru from March 21 to March 27.

The week long mega limb camp will see free distribution of artificial limbs, callipers for polio affected and forearm to the beneficiaries. Equipped with copy of Aadhaar card and COVID vaccination certificate, the beneficiaries just have to walk-in to the camp.

“We are happy to associate with Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayatha Samithi to help the deserving for years. Free lodging and boarding will be provided for outstation beneficiaries,” said Rtn. G.R. Vasanth Kumar, Chairman - Limb Camp, Rotary Bangalore Peenya.

“These low cost artificial limbs are made of durable quality and last long. It provides a new lease of life to the amputees,” he added. “This is the 24th Annual Free Mega Limp camp conducted by us in which we expect around 2500 people to benefit. Last time, we gave away limbs. callipers and forearms to 2202 number of people,” said Rtn. Nataraju.

The mega limb camp will be held at Ganesh Bagh, Sri. SSBS Jain Sangh Trust, No.9, Bhagavan Mahaveer Road, (Infantry Road) near Shivajinagar Bus stand, Bengaluru.

(With Inputs from PTI)