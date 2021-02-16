Bengaluru top cop orders action against begging at traffic signals
The Bengaluru city police commissioner has ordered officials from law & order and traffic departments to launch a joint action against beggars at traffic signals, citing it as a primary cause of traffic snarls.
“It is noticed that at busy traffic junctions, beggars and others are collecting money from motorists which is not only obstructing smooth flow of traffic, but also causing nuisance to the commuters,” police commissioner Kamal Pant said in a memo.
Bengaluru has over 9.4 million vehicles and traffic snarls are often attributed to issues like inadequate infrastructure, poor quality of roads and Metro construction.
Also Read | Told about activist Disha Ravi arrest later, say Bengaluru police officers
Begging on the streets of urban centres across the country is a common sight as people plead with motorists on busy junctions. Children as young as five, senior citizens, and members of the transgender community are often spotted on almost every busy traffic light in Bengaluru.
Pant said that law and order and traffic police should initiate joint action against such people immediately and jurisdictional assistant commissioner of police of both the wings will be nodal officers for this purpose.
Police in Mumbai and other places have also issued orders to evict beggars but few have explained how they will be rehabilitated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru top cop orders action against begging at traffic signals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka police yet to file charge-sheets in 3 sedition cases filed a year ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Were informed about activist Disha Ravi's arrest later, says Bengaluru police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Surrender TV, fridge, two-wheelers if you hold BPL card': Karnataka minister
- The minister added that those who do not qualify on these parameters should return their cards or face action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 20 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP, claims Karnataka minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: BJP finally pulls up Yatnal for his tirade against CM Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inadequate public transport forces dependence on pvt vehicles in India: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reservation demands by prominent communities add to Yediyurappa's troubles
- The chief minister, who turns 78 on 27 February, has struggled to manage expectations from various communities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K’taka’s anti-cow slaughter law hits supplies, industry worth ₹500 cr affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru airport achieves ACI World's 'Voice of the Customer' recognition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala departs Bengaluru to an exuberant welcome in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox