Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Bengaluru traffic advisory: Restrictions imposed from December 22 to ease congestion at Marathahalli Bridge Junction

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 09:02 pm IST

Bengaluru traffic: Traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with authorities. 

In order to reduce congestion at Marathahalli Bridge Junction in Karnataka's Bengaluru, traffic restrictions have been announced from December 22 on a trial basis under the HAL Airport Traffic Police limits.

Traffic restrictions have been announced from December 22 on a trial basis. (PTI)
Under the new plan, vehicles coming from Devarabeesanahalli and Kadubeesanahalli along the KLM Service Road will no longer be allowed to turn right towards Varthur and Whitefield, the traffic advisory read.

Additionally, the median at Tulsi Theatre Junction will be closed to streamline traffic flow, and vehicles arriving from Marathahalli will not be permitted to take a U-turn at Doddenekundi Junction.

Alternative routes

Authorities have suggested alternative routes for commuters. Vehicles from Devarabeesanahalli and Kadubeesanahalli heading towards Varthur and Kundalahalli can use the Outer Ring Road, take a U-turn at Karthik Nagar Junction, and proceed via Kalamandir Service Road to reach Varthur Main Road and continue towards Whitefield.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Marathahalli or Kundalahalli to KR Puram can turn right at Doddenekundi Main Road Junction, continue via Doddenekundi Main Road to Karthik Nagar Junction, and then proceed along the Outer Ring Road.

Traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth traffic movement during the trial period.

In a separate development, Bengaluru has seen a rush of motorists coming forward to clear long-overdue traffic challans following the Karnataka government’s announcement of a time-bound 50 per cent rebate on all penalties.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, collections touched 26.97 crore within just 22 days of the scheme’s launch on November 21.

Rolled out through a government order, the scheme allowed vehicle owners to pay only half of their accumulated violation fines. Officials believe this has reduced the financial strain on citizens while enabling the traffic police to significantly cut down a huge backlog of unpaid fines.

