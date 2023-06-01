City traffic cops to assist BBMP with flood emergencies

In a significant move, Bengaluru traffic police have decided to share the responsibility of assisting with flood-related emergency work alongside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to senior police officers. As part of this collaborative effort, special kits containing essential tools have been provided to traffic police stations across the city. Bengaluru traffic police have decided to share the responsibility of assisting with flood-related emergency work alongside BBMP (HT Photo)

Under this initiative, traffic police officers will carry hardware tools such as sickles, wood-cutting machines, hammers, ropes, buckets, and other necessary equipment in their vehicles to provide aid to residents during emergencies. The traffic police aim to support the overwhelmed BBMP personnel who often receive distress calls during heavy rains, which lead to water-logging of roads and uprooting of trees, common problems faced by Bengaluru during rainfall.

Dr MA Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, has instructed personnel to carry these hardware tools to be prepared for emergencies, following the unfortunate incident at the KR Circle underpass where a 22-year-old techie lost her life due to drowning. All traffic police stations in the city have been equipped with hardware tool kits.

On May 22, heavy rains caused waterlogging, and a 22-year-old woman, identified as Banurekha, drowned after her car got stuck in rainwater at Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass. Banurekha, who was an Infosys techie, was travelling with her family, who were rescued by the fire department personnel.

In light of such incidents, the traffic police have taken the initiative to address minor issues after heavy rains, as it may be time-consuming for BBMP officers to reach the spot on time due to traffic congestion, the senior officers said.

Talking about the initiative, joint commissioner of traffic, MN Anuchet said that the required equipment has been provided to the station already. “This is happening in coordination with BBMP. Due to high traffic jams, it might be time-consuming for BBMP officers to reach the spot on time. Hence, we have decided to take charge of resolving minor issues after it rains,” said Anuchet

The traffic police underwent their first training today on a war footing. “All 48 traffic police stations have been given equipment. Inspectors will be there on the first line of duty to help in case of emergencies,” he added.

On Tuesday, heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and ten other districts in Karnataka until June 3. The Bengaluru chapter of the IMD has cautioned commuters about the possibility of inundated subways, minor traffic congestion, and fallen trees in certain areas, urging them to stay vigilant. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has confirmed that all officers, including commissioners and joint commissioners, are on high alert in response to the heavy rainfall.