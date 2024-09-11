 Bengaluru traffic safety messages now featured in ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru traffic safety messages now featured in ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’: Report

ByYamini C S
Sep 11, 2024 03:39 PM IST

'Battlegrounds Mobile India' has introduced traffic safety messages related to Bengaluru in its game, targeting young players with casual, relatable alerts.

In a novel approach to road safety, the popular game 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' has incorporated traffic safety messages as part of a wider public awareness campaign in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. This initiative, which combines traditional billboard advertisements and social media outreach, is the result of a partnership between the local police department, game developers, and a media agency called Schbang, the Deccan Herald reported.

This initiative, part of a broader campaign involving police, game developers, and Schbang, aims to raise awareness in a familiar and engaging context.( Udbhavi/X)
This initiative, part of a broader campaign involving police, game developers, and Schbang, aims to raise awareness in a familiar and engaging context.( Udbhavi/X)

The in-game safety alerts focus on critical issues such as helmet use and speeding, among others, tailored specifically for the game's young audience, aged 16 to 25. The messages, delivered in a casual and relatable tone, include phrases like, “Macha, put off helmet da. Drive safe, drive responsibly", the report noted.

Rensilla Fernandes, who is leading the campaign, spoke to reporters and explained that the use of "Bangalore English" was a strategic choice designed to enhance relatability and effectively bridge the gap between gaming and real-world issues. Those involved in the campaign wanted to connect the game with important real-world concerns, and road safety messages are a perfect fit, Fernandes said, as quoted by the publication.

MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), also spoke on the matter and emphasized its significance. Road safety messages have been a staple of public service campaigns for some time. By integrating these messages into a popular game, authorities aimed to engage with the younger demographic and promote awareness in a setting they frequently interact with, Anucheth noted.

"It is a social service message that has been around for a while. We wanted to target this age group to raise awareness even inside the game," he told the publication.

