After a viral video claiming that the train got stuck in Bengaluru traffic, the South Western Railway (SWR) clarified that it did not stop due to heavy vehicle congestion but a technical issue. The video of the train stopping on the track with gates wide open has sparked a debate on social media. ‘Bengaluru traffic was not the reason for train halt’: Railway staff clarify on viral video

Also Read - Train gets stuck in Bengaluru traffic, creates a meme fest on tech capital's muddles. Viral video

Speaking to Deccan Herald, a senior official from SWR said, “The train was not stuck in a traffic jam but it was stopped near Munnekollala gate due to technical issue. Loco pilot heard a noise and suspected that something interrupted in the rake. It was stopped for the technical team to arrive and gates were opened to aviod the traffic congestion in the area.” The train that was seen in the video was Yeshwanthpur-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express.

The video was first shared by an Instagrammer named Sudhir Chakravarthy in which a train was stopped due to vehicles not moving on the road. The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Munnekolala railway gate, which is near Outer Ring Road. He shared a video with the caption: “Just Bengaluru things. Not just me or you, even trains can’t escape Bengaluru traffic.”

Also Read - DK Shivakumar takes night rides in Bengaluru to inspect roads after ‘pothole free city in 15-days' promise

He told HT, “The traffic is horrible in Munnekollal area, and we face this every day. There is no proper traffic management in the area, and the authorities need to pay attention to it.”

Though the SWR clarified that the train stopped due to a technical issue, The video showed how bad the traffic situation is in Bengaluru, where the vehicles get stuck on a railway track, making it difficult for the railway staff to close the track gates. “A similar railway line is present at Ramamurti Nagar, Horamavu, Hennur, Thanisandra .. they got bridges, wide underpasses every few km. What is wrong on the south side of the tin factory? Only Marathalli and Sarjapur Road have decent ROB. city planners have neglected or incompetent?”