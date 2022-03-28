Bengaluru: Two arrested for crypto fraud by Cyber Police

Two individuals were recently arrested by the Bengaluru Cyber Police regarding a crypto fraud in which they roped in people by promising high returns.

Anoop A Shetty, DCP, NorthEast Division, Bengaluru City tweeted that two people have been arrested and urged people to check before investing.

The duo apparently used a modus operandi where they used Instagram profiles to try and rope in folks to invest money. Their Instagram stories promised a four-fold increase of the invested money. They asked people to donate ₹3000 and promised ₹12,000 in return.

The DCP wrote: “#NorthEastCEN has arrested two persons for cheating by collecting money offering high returns in crypto trading.”

He also added: “Beware of websites & social media accounts offering high returns on investment. Verify before investing.”

It’s important to keep an eye out for conmen promising high returns by investing in crypto. Here’s how you can identify crypto scams.&nbsp;