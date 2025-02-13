Bengaluru woman caught working on laptop while driving; police say, 'Work from home, not from car'

A Bengaluru woman was caught using her laptop while driving, prompting Bengaluru traffic police to issue a stern warning against such reckless behavior. The incident came to light after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North, Bengaluru, shared a video on X.(X/@DCPTrNorthBCP)

The incident came to light after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North, Bengaluru, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing the woman balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while navigating the road. Along with the video, the police also posted a photo of the woman being fined for the violation.

Sharing the footage, the DCP Traffic North stated, "Work from home, not from car while driving," emphasizing the dangers of multitasking behind the wheel.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over 75,000 views and more than 1,300 likes on X.

How did X users react?

X users reacted strongly to the viral video, criticizing the woman’s reckless behavior and calling for stricter enforcement against distracted driving.

Some pointed out that watching YouTube and TV serials while driving is becoming a common issue, especially among auto-rickshaw drivers, posing serious risks to two-wheelers. Others blamed corporate culture for encouraging such dangerous multitasking, suggesting that the woman’s company and managers should be held accountable.

Some users urged authorities to impose heavy fines, arguing that such practices have not only endangered lives but also contributed to an unhealthy work culture.

Additionally, concerns were raised about cab and auto drivers frequently using mobile phones while driving, with many calling for stricter speed limits and regulations for public transportation.

