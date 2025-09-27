Edit Profile
    Bengaluru woman compares Koramangala Friday night to Bangkok in viral post, netizens agree

    The post highlights how Koramangala has increasingly become a nightlife hotspot in Bengaluru.

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 6:45 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A Bengaluru woman’s recent social media post comparing Koramangala’s Friday night vibe to Bangkok has gone viral.

    Koramangala's 5th block. File photo
    Koramangala's 5th block. File photo

    In the post, she wrote, “Sometimes you can just take a walk in Koramangala on a Friday night and suddenly be in Bangkok.”

    The post has garnered over 32,000 views and 100-plus likes and comments. The comment section quickly filled with reactions from residents and social media users sharing their own experiences.

    Check out her post here:

    Some responses were humorous, “Where in Koramangala is this? Just so I can avoid it,” while others added, “Or any other day honestly! Even on weekdays, folks be handing out free drinks offers to visit their club.”

    A few users drew parallels with other areas of the city, noting, “Some parts of Indiranagar felt the same tbh,” while others made quips about street vendors and local characters, “Are you referring to uncles soliciting or men of South Asian origin peddling fake watches?”

    The post highlights how Koramangala has increasingly become a nightlife hotspot in Bengaluru, attracting both residents and visitors with its clubs, cafes, and bars.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

