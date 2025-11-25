Bengaluru woman dies 9 months after husband 'injected' her with mercury; probe on: Report

A tragic case from Attibele, about 28 km from Bengaluru, has come to light after a woman who endured nine months of agony from suspected mercury poisoning, allegedly inflicted by her husband, has passed away. A woman from Attibele, near Bengaluru, died after suffering for nine months from mercury poisoning.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

Police registered an FIR on November 23 after the victim, Vidya, managed to give a detailed statement shortly before her health deteriorated further, said a report by the NDTV.

Harassment allegations and the night everything changed

In her dying declaration, Vidya described a pattern of relentless mistreatment by her husband and father-in-law. She said her husband frequently dismissed her as “mad,” kept her confined inside their home, barred her from visiting relatives, and subjected her to constant verbal abuse. The couple shares a four-year-old child.

Vidya recounted that on the night of February 26, she went to bed as usual but woke up only the following evening, sensing intense pain in her right thigh, as though she had been injected with something. As her condition worsened, she sought help at the Attibele Government Hospital on March 7, where doctors referred her to Oxford Hospital for further treatment, the report stated.

Mercury poisoning confirmed

At Oxford Hospital, tests reportedly revealed mercury in her system. Doctors performed surgery and sent samples for analysis, which confirmed mercury poisoning. Vidya remained admitted for more than a month before being shifted to Victoria Hospital, where doctors informed her that the toxin had spread throughout her body, affecting vital organs, especially her kidneys. She was placed on dialysis but continued to remain in critical condition.

Vidya told investigators that her husband, Basavaraj, and her father-in-law, Mariswamachari, had deliberately injected mercury into her body in an attempt to end her life.

Despite months of treatment, Vidya succumbed to complications from mercury poisoning in November, the report noted.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.