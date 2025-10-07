Bengaluru woman dies of head injuries after being struck by husband over glass of water: Report

A 28-year-old woman from Bengaluru’s Peenya area, who was brutally attacked by her husband last month, succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The woman, identified as Preeti Singh from Chokkasandra, had been admitted to a hospital with severe head trauma after the assault. The incident, from Bengaluru, raises questions on the safety of women within their homes and the urgent need for societal change.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when Preeti was about to leave for work at a local factory. Her husband, Chotalal Singh, allegedly asked her for a glass of water. When Preeti refused and questioned why he couldn’t fetch it himself, a verbal argument broke out, said a report by The Times of India. In a fit of rage, Chotalal is said to have struck her on the head with a rolling pin.

The impact rendered Preeti unconscious. Chotalal then took her to the hospital, initially claiming she had fallen down a staircase. However, when Preeti regained consciousness, she informed doctors and police about the actual cause of her injuries, said the report.

The couple were both employed at different factories in the area and are parents to two young daughters. Following Preeti's statement, Chotalal was arrested.

Unfortunately, despite receiving medical treatment for several weeks, Preeti's condition deteriorated. She died on Monday due to complications from the head injury, the report stated.

The case has sparked renewed concerns over domestic abuse. Police are continuing their investigation and further details are awaited, which will be updated shortly.