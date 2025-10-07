‘Puncture gangs at work’: Bengaluru motorists share video showing nails on IKEA Nagasandra flyover

According to the video, a group returning from an outing experienced a sudden tyre puncture caused by a freshly embedded nail on the road near the flyover before the IKEA showroom. Fortunately, the group had a spare tube and replaced it on the spot.

As their journey continued, the video shows multiple nails scattered across the road at different intervals. The group reportedly stopped on the next flyover to record the footage and raise public awareness. On closer inspection, they claim that dozens of nails had been deliberately placed, posing a serious risk to commuters.

The video also shows another biker whose motorcycle tyre had been punctured at nearly the same spot, suggesting a possible pattern of deliberate sabotage. The people who recorded the video speculate that this could be part of a scam or extortion scheme, where motorists are forced to seek help from nearby repairmen who profit from staged tyre punctures.

How did X users react? X users reacted with concern, sharing personal experiences emphasizing that these incidents are not isolated.

One user recalled, “This was a planned effort on HSR Agara flyover, specially on both sides some years back. A noble citizen used to spend hours every morning collecting all nails using a magnetic stick… it weighed a lot after some months.”

Another described falling victim to deliberate puncture schemes, “It’s puncture gangs who purposefully keep the nails. You have to replace the whole tube with what they provide, and it’s very low quality. It happened to me three times, costing ₹500— ₹350 for the butyl tube they had and ₹100 for fitting.”

Others highlighted similar past occurrences, with one noting, “I had found hundreds of nails of the same type some months back in RR Nagar and complained to Bengaluru City Police to check CCTV and take action. Not sure what happened. And now the same thing on Nelamangala flyover.”

The video has prompted urgent calls from viewers for action, urging Bengaluru Traffic Police and BBMP authorities to inspect flyovers and major connecting routes.