    Railways authorities reinstate Vande Bharat between Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Fridays after public outcry: Report

    On public demand, authorities have reinstated the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express on Fridays to ensure connectivity between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 12:41 PM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    The South Central Railway (SCR) has swiftly rolled back its decision to cancel the Friday operations of the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, following consistent public demand. Less than a month after the announcement to suspend the Friday service, SCR confirmed that the popular route will now continue to operate six days a week, including Fridays.

    The Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad continues to operate six days a week.
    The initial decision to drop the Friday run of the semi-high-speed train had triggered concerns among regular passengers, particularly weekend travellers who rely on the service for its speed and convenience, said a report by The Times of India. In response to the feedback, the railway authorities decided to review and reverse the move, citing strong and continued demand for the weekend service.

    A Sridar, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, acknowledged the operational challenges but confirmed that arrangements are being made to accommodate passenger requests. The revised decision ensures that passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Hyderabad will retain access to the premium service on Fridays, a day considered crucial for those planning weekend trips or commuting for work.

    The Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, known for its speed and comfort, operates from Kacheguda station in Hyderabad at 5:45 am, reaching Bengaluru’s Yesvantpur by 2:00 pm. The return leg departs Yesvantpur at 2:45 pm and arrives back in Kacheguda by 11:00 pm. The service currently runs six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

    The quick policy shift by SCR highlights the growing popularity of the Vande Bharat trains across major routes. The move has been welcomed by passengers and is expected to boost weekend connectivity between the two tech hubs.

