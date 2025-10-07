Railways authorities reinstate Vande Bharat between Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Fridays after public outcry: Report

The South Central Railway (SCR) has swiftly rolled back its decision to cancel the Friday operations of the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, following consistent public demand. Less than a month after the announcement to suspend the Friday service, SCR confirmed that the popular route will now continue to operate six days a week, including Fridays. The Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad continues to operate six days a week.

ALSO READ | ‘Puncture gangs at work’: Bengaluru motorists share video showing nails on IKEA Nagasandra flyover

The initial decision to drop the Friday run of the semi-high-speed train had triggered concerns among regular passengers, particularly weekend travellers who rely on the service for its speed and convenience, said a report by The Times of India. In response to the feedback, the railway authorities decided to review and reverse the move, citing strong and continued demand for the weekend service.

A Sridar, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, acknowledged the operational challenges but confirmed that arrangements are being made to accommodate passenger requests. The revised decision ensures that passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Hyderabad will retain access to the premium service on Fridays, a day considered crucial for those planning weekend trips or commuting for work.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru’s anti-plastic drive nets big wins, 52 tonnes seized, ₹1.3 crore in fines: Report

The Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, known for its speed and comfort, operates from Kacheguda station in Hyderabad at 5:45 am, reaching Bengaluru’s Yesvantpur by 2:00 pm. The return leg departs Yesvantpur at 2:45 pm and arrives back in Kacheguda by 11:00 pm. The service currently runs six days a week, excluding Wednesdays.

ALSO READ | Sudden overnight rainfall floods Bengaluru, sparks traffic chaos and public outcry

The quick policy shift by SCR highlights the growing popularity of the Vande Bharat trains across major routes. The move has been welcomed by passengers and is expected to boost weekend connectivity between the two tech hubs.