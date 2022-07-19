Bengaluru woman professor kills self over health issues: Report
In a shocking development, a Bengaluru-based college professor was found dead in her residence on Monday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chaitra HK, 41. She used to teach at an engineering college, died by suicide and was found in her home Jnanajyotinagar in west Bengaluru.
The Times of India said a suicide note was discovered, reportedly explaining that she held nobody responsible for her death and health issues had led her to take this extreme step.
The deceased reportedly hanged herself when her husband, Guruprasad and their two children were away visiting a relative's house in Haveri.
The Deccan Herald said Guruprasad tried to reach her throughout Sunday and the early hours of Monday, but there was no response.
The couple had been married for 23 years.
Chaitra's body was found by their tenants, who broke open the door on Monday morning to check on her at Guruprasad's request. The police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and are investigating the case further.
(If you need someone to talk to or want counselling, please reach out to helplines iCALL between 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday - 9152987821 OR the Sahai Helpline till 8 pm at 080 2549 7777)
MP: Man kills partner, dies by suicide after chat on revealing same-sex relation
A 32-year-old man strangulated his partner to death and then died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul after the latter allegedly threatened him of revealing their same-sex relationship, police said on Tuesday. “Later, the accused was found hanging. The accused used the same rope to die by suicide which he had used to strangulate his partner to death,” he added. Police are investigating the matter to know whether the couple was under pressure.
‘Will take strictest possible action’: Haryana CM after mafia mows down cop
In his first reaction on the killing of a senior police officer by the mining mafia, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that he has directed authorities to take 'strictest possible' action against the culprits. Haryana home minister Anil Vij remarks were in stark contrast to the statement made by additional director general in the police department, Ravi Kiran, who said that DSP (Taoru) Surendra Singh ji came on a surprise inspection but without any back-up.
Pune: Four women BJP legislators duped of ₹3,400 each by cyber fraudster
The Bibwewadi Police in Pune have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified cyber fraudster after four BJP legislators from Maharashtra complained that they were cheated of ₹3400 each via UPI on July 18. One of three legislators, Parvati BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, was among those defrauded and the FIR was lodged by her daughter. Misal is a senior BJP leader and a three-term legislator. No arrest has been made so far.
Bihar man resists robbery attempt. They douse him with petrol, set him on fire
A 34-year-old man on Ravi Kumar's way to his village in Bihar was burnt alive by a group of unidentified persons for resisting an attempt to rob him moments after he alighted from the train in Munger district on Tuesday morning. In flames, the man ran back into Munger's Dasrathpur railway station at about 3am and told the station master about the incident.
'Criminals roaming around...': Cong on the attack after Haryana cop mowed down
The Congress ripped into the Haryana government Tuesday after news that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was mowed down by a dump truck that Surender Singh, the police officer who was run down tried to stop on suspicion it was linked to illegal mining. This took place in Nuh district's Pachgaon area. Haryana Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state had 'completely failed'. The police officer who was run down, Surender Singh, died on the spot.
