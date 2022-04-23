Bengaluru woman sets new Guinness World Record for getting 236 fibroids removed
34-year-old Bengaluru journalist, Ritika Sharma, has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records for one of the most traumatic and inevitable experiences of her life.
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna and her team removed 236 fibroids from Ritika's uterus after a complex surgical procedure on Monday at the Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. These fibroids were as large as a cauliflower, measuring 20x20x10 cm and weighing over 2.25 kg.
Fibroids are noncancerous tumors made of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue. They develop in the uterus and lead to heavy menstrual bleeding, back pain, frequent urination and pain during sex.
Ritika, an inspiring author and a former TV anchor was diagnosed with abnormal menstrual bleeding and had an enlarged abdomen resembling 8-month pregnancy due to the different sizes of the fibroids. In a four-and-a-half-hour surgical procedure, Dr. Shanthala Thuppanna and her highly experienced team of gynaecologists performed a myomectomy and thoroughly removed all of the fibroids of her uterus.
Commenting on the record, Dr Shantala Thuppanna said, “I am glad that we successfully managed to remove all the 236 fibroids during this complicated surgery since fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus and very near to important structures in the abdomen."
As advice to young women, she stated, "This is a cautionary tale for all women to stay aware of such underestimated comorbidities and consult experts at the earliest to safeguard themselves from unwarranted complications.”
Alluding to this unique achievement, Ritika said, “This is an unexpected event and this recognition will be an unforgettable one as it constantly reminds me to how we overcame the situation victoriously. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr Shanthala and the entire clinical and nursing staff for explaining every bit of the procedure and giving me the best clinical advice while undergoing the surgery.”
Uterine Fibroids have become increasingly widespread in recent years, with estimates ranging from 40 to 50 per cent of women suffering from them. Only a few of them suffer the symptoms, and the majority of them go unrecognized. It is important to seek the advice of doctors and professionals in order to receive the right diagnosis and treatment.
(With PTI inputs)
