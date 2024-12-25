Bengaluru's foggy morning leads to zero visibility at airport, IndiGo issues travel advisory. Details

Bengaluru woke up with a dense fog all over the city with dropping temperatures and low visibility in most of the areas in the city. As the city is enveloped by fog on Christmas morning, Indigo advised the passengers to keep track of the live status of their flights as there can be a change in schedule due to bad visibility. A DHL aircraft prepares to land during a foggy morning at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (File)(AFP)

In an X post, IndiGo said, “Dense fog is enveloping #Bengaluru, leading to reduced visibility. This may impact flight schedules and cause slower traffic on the roads.”

IndiGo further asked the passengers to plan the journey accordingly as many flights are running late on Wednesday morning. “We recommend keeping a close eye on your flight status and planning your journey to the airport with additional time to ensure smooth travels,” the note further said.

Bengaluru airport has been facing an issue with dense fog which is leading to frequent delay in morning flights in the tech capital. Recently a video went viral on social media, the airport had zero visibility with thick fog around the runway.

In Bengaluru today, the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.62 °C and 26.24 °C, respectively. The AQI in Bengaluru today is 72.0, indicating a fine air quality in the city. A few days ago, the temperature dropped to below 15°C in most parts of Bengaluru and recorded one of the coldest days in the past decade. However, IMD suggested that the temperatures might even drop further in the month of January in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in the national capital too, the dense fog has been disrupting the flight services. Advising Delhi passengers, IndiGo said, “A blanket of fog wraps #Delhi's cold winter morning and may impact flight schedules. If you or your loved ones are travelling, we recommend checking the flight status before heading to the airport”