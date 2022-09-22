Bengaluru's Koramangala gets a mini waste transfer station

A mini waste transfer station for wet waste storage from households and commercial establishments was inaugurated Wednesday in Bengaluru's Koramangala. The new transfer station can accommodate up to 28 tons of wet waste daily. This is expected to improve waste management in the busy neighbourhood.

Karnataka Congress working president and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy tweeted: "Inspected and formally inaugurated mini transfer station for transporting door-to-door collected wet waste - with a capacity of 25-28 tons daily..."

Wet waste management has been a long-standing issue in Bengaluru.

Most times, wet waste collected from the households and commercial establishments is segregated at roadside transfer points and this leads to overflowing of garbage and foul smells. Explaining the benefits of the new waste transfer station, Ramalinga Reddy tweeted: "This facility will reduce street side black spots and avoid leachate spilling from compactors. It will also avoid manual handling and further escalates visual cleanliness of streets."

The residents seem to be happy about the new initiative.

Excellent initiative. Hope it works and extended to the whole of Bengaluru. We often see grandoise projects disappaear after initial euphoria. Road sweeping machines, LED lighting, Pot hole filling machines are few examples — Ananda Gundurao (@Anandagundurao) September 21, 2022

