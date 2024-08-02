Bengaluru's Namma Metro hits record daily average ridership of 7.5 lakh passengers in June: Report

In June, Bengaluru's Namma Metro achieved a historic milestone, reaching its highest-ever average daily ridership, according to the latest figures released by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The metro system saw an impressive average of 7,45,659 passengers per day throughout the month, which resulted in a total revenue of ₹58.23 crore, the Deccan Herald reported. The most significant single-day ridership occurred on June 19, with 8,08,071 passengers. (PTI)

This record-breaking ridership surpasses the previous high of 7,18,170 passengers per day recorded in May. Earlier in the year, average daily ridership figures also peaked at 7.05 lakh in February, 7.01 lakh in January, and 6.88 lakh in December 2023.

June’s remarkable performance included a total of 2,23,69,774 passengers utilizing the metro services over the month. The most significant single-day ridership occurred on June 19, with 8,08,071 passengers, demonstrating a notable surge in daily use, the report noted. The day with the highest revenue was June 3, which saw earnings of ₹2.51 crore.

The BMRCL is in the midst of opening the extended Green Line of the Bengaluru metro, stretching from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, by October. The corporation will also launch the highly anticipated Yellow Line, which stretches 19.15 kilometres from RV Road to Bommasandra, by the end of this year with at least eight trains operating on a 15-minute interval.

The remaining Metro lines under phases II, IIA, and IIB, which include new routes from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, and Silk Board to the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), are expected to generate further footfall for the BMRCL.