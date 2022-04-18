Bengaluru's Whitfield to face power cuts till April 21: Check out full list
From April 16 to April 21, Bengaluru’s Whitefield area will witness power cuts as BESCOM gets its cable work done.
The following areas are likely to see power cuts.
April 17: 10 AM to 5:30 PM
- Prashanth Layout
- Upkar Layout
- Prithvi Layout
- Swami Vivekananda Road
- Whitefield Main Road
- ECC Road, Sai layout
- Ambedkar Nagar
- Bhyrappalayout
- Adarsha Farm Medows
- Borewell Road
- Outer Circle
April 18: 10 AM to 5:00 PM
- Ballagere Road
- Varthur Main Road
- Halasalli Road
- Halasalli Cross
- Varthur surrounding areas
April 19: 10 AM to 5:00 PM
- Gunjur Gunjur Hosahalli
- Gunjur main road
- Krupanidhi College Road
April 20: 10AM to 5PM
- Channasadra
- FCI Gowdon
- Safal
- VSR layout
- Koraluru
- Thimmashettihalli
- Bodhakakanahalli
- Hosahalli
- Soukya Road
- Hemandanahalli
April 21: 10AM to 5PM
- Upkar Layout
- Prashanth Layout
- Prithvi Layout
- Swami Vivekananda Road
- Whitefield Main road
- ECC Road
