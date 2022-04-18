Bengaluru's Whitfield to face power cuts till April 21: Check out full list

From April 16 to April 21, Bengaluru’s Whitefield area will witness power cuts as BESCOM gets its cable work done.

The following areas are likely to see power cuts.

April 17: 10 AM to 5:30 PM

Prashanth Layout

Upkar Layout

Prithvi Layout

Swami Vivekananda Road

Whitefield Main Road

ECC Road, Sai layout

Ambedkar Nagar

Bhyrappalayout

Adarsha Farm Medows

Borewell Road

Outer Circle





April 18: 10 AM to 5:00 PM

Ballagere Road

Varthur Main Road

Halasalli Road

Halasalli Cross

Varthur surrounding areas





April 19: 10 AM to 5:00 PM

Gunjur Gunjur Hosahalli

Gunjur main road

Krupanidhi College Road





April 20: 10AM to 5PM

Channasadra

FCI Gowdon

Safal

VSR layout

Koraluru

Thimmashettihalli

Bodhakakanahalli

Hosahalli

Soukya Road

Hemandanahalli





April 21: 10AM to 5PM

Upkar Layout

Prashanth Layout

Prithvi Layout

Swami Vivekananda Road

Whitefield Main road

ECC Road