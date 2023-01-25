BESCOM lineman electrocuted while repairing transformer in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BSECOM) worker died of electrocution on Monday in what appears to be the first case of electrocution in Bengaluru this year. The deceased has been identified as Gautham. He was repairing a transformer while on night duty when he was electrocuted, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred in the city's Gopalapura area. Gautham received a complaint about sparks in a transformer on Monday morning and climbed the electric pole to inspect and repair it. However, he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted instantly. CCTV footage of the incident showed Gautham falling from the pole, while on-lookers and by-standers rushed to help him.

Gautham was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, PTI quoted police as saying. Several reports said a complaint was filed by Gautham's father, Rangaswamy, at the Magadi road police station, where he blamed the electricity board of negligence.

Bengaluru saw a number of electrocution-related cases last year, four of which took place within a span of just over a month - in April to May. Summer showers claimed a 21-year-old youth's life, who was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole, while a 22-year-old man was electrocuted as he was walking on a footpath in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar. Two other men and a woman, aged 30, 40 and 23, respectively, were also killed due to electrocution last year.

(With inputs from PTI)