Bihar man alleges language based harassment in Bengaluru, breaks down. VIDEO

A man from Bihar who was working at a food stall in Bengaluru complained of language-based harassment by the locals and was seen breaking down in a viral video. He was allegedly abused and belittled for not being able to communicate in Kannada and even received threats from locals.

In a video that took the internet by storm, the man said, “I am from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and I work at a food stall in Bengaluru. The people who come to our stall have a major problem with the Hindi speaking people. What do they think of themselves? Will they kill us? Everybody abuses and belittles us, without even showing mercy. I request the government to do justice to the Hindi speaking people in Karnataka.”

Trigger warning - Abusive language in the video

The man further broke down and said that he even received death threats from the locals. “A few people came to eat food and I served all of them. I work hard to make ends meet and all I receive is abuse and hate. What is a Hindi speaking man to these people? Is being Bihari a crime? Do we not belong to this country? I challenge, come and kill me now. I am ready,” the man was screaming in the video which was shot infront of his workplace. He uploaded the viral video on his Facebook profile.

According to The Indian Express, the Subramanyanagar police did not rule it out as a language issue. The police said that the argument between the Bihar man and a group of girls arose because of the communication issue as he couldn’t understand what they were saying. The police also said that the person ‘wantedly’ turned it as a language issue.

