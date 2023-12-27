close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bike-borne men ransack dargah in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

Bike-borne men ransack dargah in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 27, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Tension prevailed after a group of Dattamaladharis ransacked a Dargah in Shanthaveri village in Chikkamagaluru district, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday

Tension prevailed after a group of Dattamaladharis ransacked a Dargah in Shanthaveri village in Chikkamagaluru district, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the last day of the Datta Jayanthi program on Monday. (Representational Image)
The incident occurred during the last day of the Datta Jayanthi program on Monday. (Representational Image)

The incident occurred during the last day of the Datta Jayanthi program on Monday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to people aware of the matter, a group of 10-15 bike-borne Dattamaladharis who were on their way to Datta Peeta in Bababudangiri, stopped in front of Dargah, removed the rug put on grave and ransacked the things. This happened within seconds when the police who were present to guard the Dargah tried to stop the group, they pushed the police away and fled. A case has been registered at Lingadalli police station and an investigation is on.

“We have identified the bikes used by the Dattamaladharis to ransack the dargah and soon we will nab them,” Lingadally police sub-inspector Shashi Kiran said.

“We are verifying the CCTV footage,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out