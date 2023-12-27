Bike-borne men ransack dargah in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

Tension prevailed after a group of Dattamaladharis ransacked a Dargah in Shanthaveri village in Chikkamagaluru district, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The incident occurred during the last day of the Datta Jayanthi program on Monday. (Representational Image)

The incident occurred during the last day of the Datta Jayanthi program on Monday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to people aware of the matter, a group of 10-15 bike-borne Dattamaladharis who were on their way to Datta Peeta in Bababudangiri, stopped in front of Dargah, removed the rug put on grave and ransacked the things. This happened within seconds when the police who were present to guard the Dargah tried to stop the group, they pushed the police away and fled. A case has been registered at Lingadalli police station and an investigation is on.

“We have identified the bikes used by the Dattamaladharis to ransack the dargah and soon we will nab them,” Lingadally police sub-inspector Shashi Kiran said.

“We are verifying the CCTV footage,” he said.