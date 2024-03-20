 ‘BJP candidates for remaining 5 LS seats in Karnataka will be finalised on March 22’: Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
‘BJP candidates for remaining 5 LS seats in Karnataka will be finalised on March 22’: Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa

ByYamini C S
Mar 20, 2024 04:00 PM IST

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the BJP will finalise its candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in the state by Friday.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the party is due to finalise its candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in the state by Friday.

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

The Lingayat strongman and party stalwart spoke to reporters in Delhi, saying, “Yesterday we had a detailed discussion on the remaining five seats with the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and BJP national president J P Nadda. The final decision will be announced on March 22 after a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Yediyurappa voiced confidence of a victory for the saffron party, and said, "Since it is an alliance between BJP and the JD(S), this time it will be possible to win all the 28 seats.” The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), headed by former PM Deve Gowda, have joined hands in the NDA this time around and are set to fight the upcoming crucial LS poll together.

However, voices of dissent from the regional party over seat-sharing issues have made headlines, on which, Yediyurappa said, “All that I would like to say is all the JD(S) leaders including former Prime Minister and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister and his son H D Kumaraswamy will be with us. Once they agree to the decision that our party high command will take, all things will be set right.”

“We will try to give them those seats, which they are expecting,” He further added.

The BJP, which lost to the Congress in the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka, is looking to regain its foothold in the south.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'BJP candidates for remaining 5 LS seats in Karnataka will be finalised on March 22': Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa
