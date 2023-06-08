Buzz over denial of LS ticket: Rumblings grow in BJP after poll defeat

After the previous month’s defeat in the assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling to keep its house in order. Besides the struggle to find its Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, the party is also finding it difficult to address the concerns of its senior Members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Former Karnataka chief minister says BJP top leaders should intervene and counter rumours about Lok sabha MP tickets. (HT photo)

In response to rumours that 13 incumbent BJP MPs will not get tickets in the upcoming elections, former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda has called upon both the state and central leadership of the BJP to intervene and counter these misleading reports.

Expressing his discontent, Gowda questioned the sources of these media claims and asked, “Are these media personnel official party spokespersons? How could they have knowledge about the party’s decisions regarding the allocation of tickets to 13 MPs?” He alleged that such reports not only undermine the morale of the incumbent MPs but also hinder their ability to effectively fulfil their duties during the remaining year of their term.

He stressed that it is on the party leadership’s shoulders to intervene and safeguard the interest of its MPs by responding to the alleged rumours.

However, people familiar with the matter said that there are discussions underway in the party to change the MPs faces of the party and bring new faces, as they did in the assembly election. “Just like the assembly election, it is the RSS faction, that is BL Santosh, who is pushing for this change. They are asking more leaders like Tejasvi Surya and Pratap Simha to replace the ageing MPs,” said a BJP official.

Commenting on the reports suggesting 13 sitting BJP MPs, including Gowda himself, would be denied party tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP officials said that such conversations are indeed underway in the party circles.

Regarding the BJP’s performance in the Karnataka assembly elections, Gowda expressed disappointment, stating that it fell short of expectations. He urged the party’s leadership to devise a political strategy aimed at boosting the confidence of party workers and reclaiming power in the state.

On the issue of Leader of the Opposition, BJP leader and union parliamentary affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, acknowledged that the selection of the Opposition Leader should have been made earlier. However, due to the Union government’s focus on the recent train accident in Odisha, the process has been delayed, he said.

Joshi highlighted that within the BJP, several contenders are vying for the role of Opposition Leader, including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The BJP is likely to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of leader of opposition and take stock of the loss in the recent assembly elections.

Responding to inquiries about the possible replacement of state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel following the party’s electoral setback, Joshi emphasized that the decision would be made by the party leadership at the appropriate time. “Kateel’s tenure had actually expired last August but was extended due to the impending elections. BJP’s central leadership would announce the Leader of the Opposition well in advance of chief minister Siddharamaiah’s scheduled presentation of the state budget,” he said.