'BJP will finish off JDS': Cong leader Dinesh Gundu Rao after AIADMK breaks alliance with party

After the AIADMK ended its alliance with BJP and NDA, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finish off Janata Dal-Secular (JDS). Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (HT Photo)

"For them it has become a liability and that action I think AIADMK has taken. Also here JDS joining the BJP will finish off JDS. JDS as a party will collapse now. They do not know the danger but BJP will finish off JDS, that's what my prediction is," Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Earlier on Monday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) passed a unanimous resolution breaking all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS (K Palaniswami) and our cadres for the past year. In today's meeting, this resolution was passed unanimously that AIADMK will break all ties with BJP and NDA alliance," AIADMK leader KP Munuswamy said.

Munuswamy alleged that the state BJP has been intentionally attacking former Chief Minister Jayalalitha and Annadurai.

"The state leadership of BJP in the NDA alliance has been purposely attacking the AIADMK Party, former CM and leaders Annadurai and Jayalalitha. BJP State leadership also criticised the AIADMK conference which was held at Madurai on August 20. This hurts cadres of AIADMK," Munuswamy said.

AIADMK Party Secretaries, District Secretaries, Parliament Members and Assembly Members held a meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday.

The relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP has hit a low in the last few months.

On September 18, AIADMK announced that the BJP is no longer their ally alleging that BJP State President Annamalai was crossing the "alliance dharma" lines. AIADMK leaders also heavily criticised Annamalai for his remarks on Annadurai and Periyar.

Both the AIADMK and the BJP frequently engaged in a war of words with one another on social media. Leaders from both parties refused to comment on the alliance in public.

On September 22, AIADMK top leaders C V Shanmugam, Thambidurai, SP Velumani, Thangamani, KP Munusamy, and Natham Viswanathan met BJP leaders in Delhi.

