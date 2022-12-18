Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / B’luru couple says pilot denied permit to carry pet dog

B’luru couple says pilot denied permit to carry pet dog

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:51 PM IST

In the video, which has been widely circulated on Twitter, the duo claimed that they followed all regulations laid down by Air India, but were told that the pilot denied entry.

A Bengaluru-based family alleged that Air India didn’t allow their pet dog inside the aircraft despite having all the documents. (Representative use/Agencies)
A Bengaluru-based family alleged that Air India didn’t allow their pet dog inside the aircraft despite having all the documents. (Representative use/Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A Bengaluru-based family on Saturday alleged that Air India didn’t allow their pet dog inside the aircraft despite having all the documents.

In the video, which has been widely circulated on Twitter, the duo claimed that they followed all regulations laid down by Air India, but were told that the pilot denied entry.

The family was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and then Amritsar on a 12-day vacation on AI 503 on Saturday.

“Our pet weighs 4.2 kilograms, and with the bag, she is hardly five kilograms heavy. As per the AI rules, she can fly inside the cabin. She got all checks done and was issued a boarding pass,” said Sachin Senoy in the video shared on social media.

“The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us, or that is what was told to us,” Shenoy said. “We were told that you can leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying,” he further said.

Responding to Shenoy’s query on Twitter, the airline said, “Dear Sir, we regret the discomfort caused. It’s never our intention to cause any inconvenience to our passengers. Please share your booking details and pet EMD details via DM for us to highlight this to our concerned airport team to look into this on priority.”

Shenoy then posted a letter, which said he was denied entry because the pilot in command did not permit him to travel along with a pet in the cabin.

The airline further said that “the commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet, which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin.”

“Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights mentions that pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight,” the airline said.

Responding to the airline, Sheny said, “This is false information, if this was the case, your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy”s travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies.”

“However, as a goodwill gesture, we are offering you a revalidation of your tickets for the entire journey tomorrow. Kindly accept our humble offer as we would love Fluffy to fly with us,” it added.

Air India then said that a team will get in touch with the couple for further assistance. However, the family claimed that no one from the airline contacted them regarding assistance.

“This proves that the response was a sham, and as of this tweet 23.27 pm, I have had no communication whatsoever from @airindiain. I rest my case, and they are #antipet and are #liars,” Shenoy added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out