Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara amid online backlash

The Karnataka government’s decision to have acclaimed writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurate this year’s world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival has sparked both celebration and controversy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on social media that Mushtaq, a Booker Prize winner for her Kannada work Edeya Hanatege, will be formally invited by the district administration to open the state’s flagship cultural event. Banu Mushtaq, author of Heart Lamp, is the first Kannada writer to have won the International Booker Prize in London.(Photo: Alberto Pezzali/AP )

ALSO READ | IAF air show to light up Mysuru Dasara 2025; CM Siddaramaiah invites Rajnath Singh

Calling her a “progressive thinker” and someone deeply associated with the Kannada and farmers’ movements, the Chief Minister said the government was proud to honour her contributions by placing her at the forefront of the Dasara festivities.

“This time, the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival will be inaugurated by the Booker Prize awardee, Ms. Banu Mushtaq, who will be respectfully invited on behalf of the district administration. Ms. Banu Mushtaq’s work, Edeya Hanatege, has received the Booker Prize, and it brings joy that a writer from Karnataka has been honored with this award. Associated with the farmers' movement and the Kannada movement, Ms. Banu Mushtaq is also a progressive thinker. By having her inaugurate Dasara, the government is honoring her achievements,” CM Siddaramaiah posted on X.

ALSO READ | 11-day Mysuru Dasara this year to give cultural tribute to Gandhi on his Jayanti

However, the announcement drew backlash online, with some social media users questioning the selection on communal grounds. On Saturday, Udupi district police confirmed they had registered two separate cases against individuals accused of posting provocative and communal content related to Mushtaq's selection, according to a report by The Indian Express. The posts reportedly attempted to stoke religious sentiments, prompting swift police action under relevant sections of the law.