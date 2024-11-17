Breathing safe: Why South Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai outshine Delhi during smog season - Report

When much of North India gasps for breath during the annual smog crisis, Bengaluru offers a sanctuary of clean air and blue skies. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of just 50 ('Good') as of November 15, the city has once again emerged as a preferred destination for those looking to escape hazardous pollution levels elsewhere. The Delhi government has implemented measures to combat the smog, but nearby regions like Chandigarh and Noida also struggle with poor air quality. (HT File)

Meanwhile, Delhi remains the epicentre of the pollution crisis, with AQI levels persistently hovering in the 'severe' and 'very poor' categories. The city recorded an average AQI of 396 ('very poor') on November 15, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a report by Times Now said. Specific areas like Alipur (433), Anand Vihar (436), and Ashok Vihar (438) painted an even more dire picture.

The situation has forced the Delhi government to roll out Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Measures include restrictions on older petrol and diesel vehicles, curbs on construction, and adjusted government office timings. Despite these efforts, the smog continues to choke the city, earning Delhi the dubious distinction of being the most polluted in India during this period.

However, the pollution crisis is not limited to Delhi. Nearby regions like Chandigarh and cities such as Noida and Gurugram are also struggling, with Chandigarh recording an average AQI of 309 on November 15, Noida seeing an AQI of 316, and Gurugram at 304, all in ‘very poor’ categories.

On the other hand, South Indian cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, with AQIs of 50 and 45, respectively, both in ‘good’ category, continue to enjoy significantly cleaner air. Other cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad fall somewhere in the middle, with AQI readings ranging from 'moderate' to 'poor'.

Bengaluru's winning formula

So, what keeps Bengaluru’s air quality in check? Experts attribute this to the city’s ample greenery, favourable weather conditions, and comparatively lower industrial emissions. While rapid urbanization has brought its challenges, proactive urban planning and public awareness campaigns have played a vital role in keeping pollution levels at bay, the report said. For many Delhi residents, this contrast is stark and appealing.