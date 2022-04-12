Bringing deprived classes to mainstream is our objective: K'taka CM Bommai
At an interactive programme organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule in Udupi, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that bringing the voiceless and deprived classes to the mainstream is their objective.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taught us that, everyone has a right to lead a dignified life. We have adopted the same in our programmes," the CM said on Monday evening.
"Over the years, many programmes have been drawn to bring equality in India, but have not been implemented effectively. Our government has formulated action plans to deliver our promises," he added.
As per the CM Bommai, for effective implementation of the Ganga Kalyana Programme ₹200 crore has been provided in the supplementary budget and community halls are being built in 208 villages.
Bommai said, "There is a shortage of hostels for the students of backward classes in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts. So, funds have been provided in the name of Deendayal Upadhyaya for the construction of a hostel for every 1000 students."
He also said that various programmes have been formulated for the education and economic empowerment of the people belonging to the backward class.
"While many outfits take the name of Phule, BJP tries to implement the ideals of Phule through its schemes for education of girls and eradication of untouchability," he said while referring to Phule's birth anniversary.
Bommai also assured that this year onwards, the deserving teachers will be presented with the Jyotiba Phule award.
The CM said that the BJP government is working with the principle of all-pervasive and all-inclusive development cutting across the barriers of caste and religion.
According to Bommai, major programmes have been drawn up to provide tapped water to all households and housing for all. The Centre and State governments are working together to make such initiatives a success.
"No Prime Minister in the past had the confidence to assure tapped water supply to every household in the country. As it was a herculean task. But our Prime Minister Modi has taken it up as a challenge," he said.
Will seek info from Centre on whereabouts of Somaiya: Maharashtra home minister
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said Tuesday he will seek information from the centre regarding the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who faces a cheating case in connection with money collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Patil, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, said, "We will ask the centre where is the man (Kirit Somaiya) who has your security."
SSLC answer key released: Here's how you can access it
Today, April 12, 2022, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, released the solutions for the recently completed Karnataka SSLC examinations 2022. Education Minister B C Nagesh shared information about the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key on Monday. The SSLC Result 2022 will be released in the second week of May. For more information, go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in. In the new window, you will see the SSLC Answer keys for the 2022 exam.
Congress raises questions over Kejriwal’s meet with top Punjab officials in CM Mann’s absence
The opposition Congress on Tuesday raised questions over the “official meeting” held by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with top officials of Punjab in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also asked if senior officers of Punjab will have to mark their attendance in Kejriwal's darbar. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted.
JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report
New Delhi: The Union education ministry has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University in connection with the violence on campus on Sunday. Students belonging to the Left-affiliated groups such as the All-India Students Association clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad over non-vegetarian food on the dinner menu at a hostel when Ram Navmi was being celebrated. A ministry official said the report was sought on Monday as part of a routine process.
‘Going on journey of no return’: Contractor who accused BJP minister found dead
In a shocking development, contractor Santhosh K Patil, who had accused senior BJP minister K S Eeshwarappa of taking 40% commission, has now been found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. He allegedly penned a death note in which he stated that Eeshwarappa was 'directly responsible' for his demise. Reacting to the incident, Eshwarappa said he had no information about the suicide. Former CM Siddaramaiah called it the 'result of commission politics'.
