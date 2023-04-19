Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa who is touring across the state for assembly elections was seen enjoying a ride in his first ever car. Yediyurappa, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics, is campaigning for his son at Shikaripura constituency. BS Yediyurappa takes a ride in his first ever car at Shikaripura. Watch.

The tall leader of BJP was seen travelling in an old and vintage Ambassador car, which he reportedly bought during the initial days of his political career. He headed in the car to the nomination rally of his son, BS Vijayendra from Shikaripura constituency, which Yediyurappa won as an MLA several times.

Yediyurappa also said that BS Vijayendra will win with over 50, 000 votes majority. He said, “There is absolutely no doubt about BJP winning Karnataka. The development works done by our party and PM Modi will only get us victory. As far as Shikaripura is concerned, the people are blessing Vijayendra, and he is winning with a majority of 50,000 votes.”

Meanwhile, BS Vijayendra said that the high command has a lot of faith in him, and he will work for the victory of the party. He said, “It is not important for me to become the chief minister of Karnataka. The BJP high command has a lot of trust in me, and I will work hard to bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka,” he said while filing his nomination papers.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.