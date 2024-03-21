As the eyebrows raised on IPL matches at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium amid water shortage in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) clarified that they would supply treated water without interruption. The clarification has ended all sorts of confusion on IPL matches in Bengaluru as the cricket league is just a few days away. BWSSB to supply water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium on IPL match days(Twitter)

On Wednesday, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials met BWSSB chairman Ramprasat Manohar and sought for an uninterrupted water supply to Chinnaswamy stadium, which is located in central Bengaluru. During the matches, 75,000 litres of treated water will be supplied to Chinnaswamy Stadium as it does not have an active Cauvery water supply system.

Manohar also said that the BWSSB has ensured that water cannot be misused at the stadium and that the water board has no problem supplying treated water during the matches. The water will reportedly be provided from the Cubbon Park wastewater treatment plant.

The first IPL match in Chinnaswamy stadium is scheduled on March 25 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, the BWSSB has already mandated the usage of aerators in Bengaluru to reduce water waste. The board claimed that using aerators in all taps can reduce water wastage by up to 65% and called it one of the sustainable methods to face the crisis in the city.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday held a key meeting with the BWSSB and BBMP officials to take stock of the current situation in the city. He said that the state government is planning to bring water from Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar water reservoirs, and it will be supplied to more than 100 villages surrounding Bengaluru by June.

He also stressed that 6,900 borewells out of 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru are running dry and they are expecting monsoon to arrive by the first week of June. The Karnataka government has already taken over the regulations of water tankers from the private players.