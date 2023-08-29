Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Cabinet sub-committee to discuss drought situation in Karnataka, no proposal for cloud-seeding: Siddaramaiah

Cabinet sub-committee to discuss drought situation in Karnataka, no proposal for cloud-seeding: Siddaramaiah

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 29, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says cabinet sub-committee to meet on drought situation, no proposal for cloud-seeding.

With drought situation looming large in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday a cabinet sub-committee will meet shortly and based on its observation, the state government will take a decision.

Siddaramaiah also indicated that there was no proposal for cloud-seeding, saying that there are no instances in the world of such an initiative having succeeded. (Shrikant Singh)

He also indicated that there was no proposal for cloud-seeding, saying that there are no instances in the world of such an initiative having succeeded.

ALSO READ | Leaders who align with Cong ideology can join party, says CM Karnataka Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister said the Centre will be informed once the drought is declared by the State, to get the central support as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

“The cabinet sub-committee will have a meeting in a day or two. After that we will make a decision. Once drought is declared in the state, we will appeal to the Centre. A central team will come. Centre will have to support us as per the NDRF norms,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

ALSO READ | Requested Karnataka Guv, CM, Dy CM not to take trouble of coming early to receive me: PM Modi

After drought is declared, the government would carry out relief programmes in the affected Taluks, such as providing employment to those hit, he said.

A few days ago, former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai had raised the issue of drought situation prevailing in various parts of the state.

The rains in July last week have turned out to be inadequate for the State, Agriculture and Revenue department officials have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka mysuru siddaramaiah weather drought rainfall
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP