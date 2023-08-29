Leaders who align with Cong ideology can join party: Sidda

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that leaders from the BJP and JD(S) who align with the Congress ideologies will be welcomed into the party’s fold. “This isn’t about those who left us and seek to return. It’s about anyone who shares our party’s ideology and programmes, and desires to join us – we welcome them,” Siddaramaiah articulated during a media interaction in Mysuru. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said leaders from other parties can join Congress if ideologies align. (ANI)

This announcement arrives amid speculations of an exodus of BJP leaders to Congress prior to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The return of MLAs who previously defected from Congress to the BJP has been rumoured, potentially bolstering the ruling party’s footing in the state head of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rumours gained traction following meetings between senior BJP figures ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar with the Chief Minister. Of particular note was Somashekar’s acknowledgement of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as his mentor, sparking further conjectures.

However, Somashekar dismissed these allegations during his statements to reporters on Monday. He asserted: “Media and Congress are suggesting I will join Congress. I haven’t made such declarations.”

In response to rumours of his switch to Congress, former minister and BJP leader Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said on Monday that he will announce the “postponement of his political decision until January”. Addressing the press conference in Hubballi, Munenakoppa said that he had received no calls from Congress leaders, regarding joining the party.

“Currently, I haven’t contemplated participating in the Lok Sabha elections. If I reach a decision, I will convene my supporters and well-wishers in November, finalizing my stance by January. I have conveyed this to BJP leaders, including Union minister Pralhad Joshi,” Munenakoppa said.

Shortly thereafter, Union minister Pralhad Joshi quelled any suggestions of defection. “I don’t know the specifics of his statement, but I assure you that neither Patil nor anyone else is leaving the party,” Joshi affirmed.

Meanwhile, in his address to the media in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the BJP, accusing the party of financial depletion in the state. He remarked, “In Karnataka, we are the BJP. The party is financially insolvent within the state. This is a party struggling to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, despite our government surpassing 100 days in office. Such an occurrence is unprecedented in Karnataka’s history.”

Replying to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi not meeting his own party members during his visit to ISRO in Bengaluru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP has become bankrupt in Karnataka. “Modi not meeting the BJP leaders will not prevent the exodus of its leaders to Congress,” he said.

Other Congress leaders chimed in, with former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar mocking the BJP’s leadership crisis, labelling the party as leaderless in the state. Reflecting on the BJP’s failure to appoint a state president, Shettar remarked, “The ongoing predicament within the BJP underscores their lack of leadership. Karnataka’s BJP is bereft of leadership, which explains the delay in selecting a new state president. The party’s dire straits are poised to worsen.”

Shettar claimed that numerous BJP leaders are eager to exit the party, asserting, “Many BJP leaders are reaching out to Congress counterparts across the state. The BJP’s condition is destined to deteriorate further.”

Responding to these allegations, BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal dismissed claims of a crisis within the BJP. “To BJP leaders, I emphasise that the forthcoming elections should transcend personal politics and instead focus on securing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election,” Patil Yatnal said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. ...view detail