Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is actively campaigning at Hubballi region in Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls. He slammed former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and challenged him to win on a Congress ticket in the region. ‘Can write with my blood that…’: Yediyurappa attacks Shettar at Hubballi

Speaking at a meeting in Hubballi, Yediyurappa said, “Jagadish Shettar has backstabbed the BJP and the members of the party. With all his selfishness, he left the party and joined the Congress. How can this happen? We should make sure he will be defeated here in Hubballi. I can write with my blood that he will lose this election on a Congress ticket.”

Last week, Yediyurappa also said that he will make sure that Shettar will lose in these elections. “I am going to Hubballi and will personally monitor Shettar’s defeat. What he has done to the party is unpardonable. The Lingayat community will play a key role in his defeat,” he then told reporters.

After joining the Congress, Jagadish Shettar said that he was humiliated by the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and that led him to quit the party. The BJP denied a ticket for him from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency and now he is contesting with a Congress ticket from the same seat. The senior leaders of the BJP tried pacifying him but the attempts to stop him from quitting the party did not work.