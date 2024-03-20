Child marriage victim from Bihar dies by suicide in Bengaluru: Police

A 17-year-old girl, hailing from Bihar, allegedly died by suicide at her house, said police on Tuesday, adding that her 26-year-old husband was arrested in connection with the case, in Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka. The girlhad arrived in Bengaluru just 20 days prior to the incident, said the police. (Representational Image)

The girlhad arrived in Bengaluru just 20 days prior to the incident, said the police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, even though the incident took place on March 13, it was brought to the fore only recently. Hebbagodi police inspector Aiyanna Reddy said that the couple had gotten married in February, 2023 in Bihar.

“The accused had shifted to Bengaluru a year ago in search of employment and was working as a painter in Yeshwanthpur,” said the inspector.

Women and children welfare officer H K Asha Devi said: “As per initial probe, the victim died by suicide at their rented accommodation due to distress caused by the abuse resulting from the child marriage.”

“The police are suspecting that the husband tortured her for physical intimacy due to which she took the extreme step,” said Devi.

“Based on a complaint from the district child rights protection officials, we have arrested the accused and booked him under the Child Protection Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” inspector Reddy said.

“The accused was produced before the Anekal JMFC (judicial magistrate first class) court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days,” Reddy said.

“We got a tip-off that a minor has allegedly died by suicide, after which we informed the police.We are contacting the Bihar Child Protection Unit to provide counselling to the parents of the deceased,” Devi added.

The body was handed over to family members after an autopsy, Reddy said.