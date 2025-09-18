‘City of potholes’: Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over Bengaluru’s declining infrastructure, urges industries to stay

Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday, blaming it for the deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru. He expressed deep concern that the city, once a symbol of progress, is now becoming notorious as the “city of potholes.” Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Reacting to growing frustration among industry leaders, Kumaraswamy said that companies are beginning to lose confidence in Karnataka’s capital due to poor roads, traffic chaos, and mismanagement. His remarks follow recent criticism from prominent figures like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, after tech-logistics firm BlackBuck announced plans to relocate from Bellandur on the Outer Ring Road, citing worsening commuting conditions.

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy lamented, “The proud city of Bengaluru, built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, has suffered a severe blow to its reputation. It is tragic that Bengaluru is now gaining infamy as the “City of Potholes.””

Taking aim at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy accused them of neglecting basic civic responsibilities. “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are responsible for this disgrace. Today, Bengaluru and Karnataka are trapped in the hands of the incompetent and the corrupt. At every step, there is a death trap of potholes; everywhere one looks, heaps of garbage. Is this what they call Greater Bengaluru? What is BBMP doing swallowing taxpayers’ money while doing nothing?” he questioned.

He also accused the administration of prioritizing populist schemes over essential infrastructure development, saying, “When it comes to levying taxes, this government shows rocket speed. But when it comes to filling potholes, it doesn’t even have the speed of a tortoise. It shows madness in looting, but utter neglect towards development. State development has been sacrificed at the altar of election guarantees, while Greater Bengaluru is collapsing!”

Calling the situation a “festering wound” that doesn’t need a mirror to reflect reality, he praised industry voices for publicly calling out the government’s failures.

Kumaraswamy warned that neighbouring states are already taking advantage of Karnataka’s missteps by offering incentives to lure away businesses. He described the government as “shameless” and “numb” to the crisis unfolding in its own backyard.

Despite the grim picture, he urged businesses not to abandon Bengaluru. “do not leave Bengaluru. This city carries a great legacy and rich heritage. We will teach this thick-skinned government a lesson. We, the people of Karnataka, stand firmly with you. Remove the thought of leaving from your minds: together, we will rebuild Bengaluru,” he promised.

Bengaluru has been grappling with serious infrastructure challenges that threaten its reputation and liveability. From crumbling roads riddled with potholes and inadequate public transport to frequent flooding, traffic congestion, and poor waste management, the city’s rapid expansion has far outpaced the development of essential civic infrastructure.