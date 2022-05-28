CM Bommai names Vandita Sharma as Karnataka's new chief secretary
The Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the state's new chief secretary. Sharma, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently additional chief secretary and development commissioner. She will succeed P Ravi Kumar, who will retire on May 31.
The senior IAS officer will be in office till November 2023. She will be the 39th chief secretary and only the fourth woman to occupy the post, after Teresa Bhattacharya in 2000, Malathi Das in 2006, and K Ratna Prabha in 2017.
Hailing from Punjab, Vandita Sharma holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology and a post-graduate degree in English.
Over the past 36 years she has worked in many departments - like Land Revenue Management, District Administration, Agriculture, Urban Development, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Civil Aviation, Elementary Education, Tourism, Horticulture, Finance and Space.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, took to Twitter to share her view of the appointment, and said: “1986 IAS batch Vandita Sharma to succeed Ravi Kumar as Chief secretary - A very thoughtful n action oriented administrator who can drive major change especially infra, health & education.”
The state's law minister and senior BJP leader J C Madhuswamy said earlier the cabinet had shortlisted nine IAS officers for the position of the next chief secretary and presented the list to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Bommai was to choose his next Chief Secretary from this list.
The list consisted of the selected candidate Vandita Sharma and her husband ISN Prasad, who is the additional chief secretary of the finance division; Rajneesh Goel, the additional chief secretary for home; Ajay Seth from central deputation; EV Ramana Reddy, the additional chief secretary for industries; Rakesh Singh, the additional chief secretary of water resources; Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary for planning; G Kumar Naik, additional chief secretary for power; and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who is presently the additional chief secretary of the infrastructure department.
(With agency inputs)
-
Days after his remark over weapons, Punjab govt withdraws Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Five days after the Akal Takht acting jathedar asked Sikhs to keep a licensed weapon in view of the “uncertain times”; a remark that did not go down well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann; the Punjab government withdrew half of Giani Harpreet Singh's security on Saturday. He, however, did not explain what circumstances he was referring to.
-
Illegal coal suppliers syndicate operating through bogus firm busted in Bihar
The commercial taxes department has busted a syndicate supplying coal mined illegally to firms both in Bihar and Jharkhand, officials said. The syndicate operated through a bogus firm based in Madhubani making a transaction of ₹73 crore causing tax losses worth ₹25 crore, they said. Investigations have revealed that the bogus firm was owned by one rural woman, who had no knowledge of the activities of the firm.
-
HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country. The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and jD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard.
-
Siddaramaiah: Are RSS members 'native Indians', 'Dravidians', or 'Aryans'?
Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were "native Indians", "Dravidians" or "Aryans". The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also blamed the lack of unity within Indian society for the invasion of Mughals and British and their rule for a long period.
-
Fire at ATM kiosk engulfs multi-storey building in Noida | Video
A fire suspected to have started at an ATM kiosk in Noida Friday night engulfed the four-storey building, news agencies reported. The fire broke out around 10pm at a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial building in the crowded Bhangel area, prompting the deployment of firefighters, reported PTI citing officials. A short circuit at the ATM is believed to have triggered the fire, spreading into the other floors of the four-storey building.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics