CM Bommai to choose the next Chief Secretary from list of 9 IAS officers
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet presented him with a list of nine senior level IAS officers on Thursday after the cabinet meeting to appoint the next chief secretary, given the incumbent P Ravi Kumar's retirement at the end of the month.
The state's law minister and senior BJP leader J C Madhuswamy addressed reporters after the meeting and said that the cabinet had shortlisted nine IAS officers for the position of the next chief secretary and that the CM will appoint one of them.
The list consisted of Vandita Sharma, a senior bureaucrat and her husband I S N Prasad, who is the additional chief secretary of the finance division, Rajneesh Goel, the additional chief secretary for h,ome, Ajay Seth from central deputation, E V Ramana Reddy, the additional chief secretary for industries, Rakesh Singh, the additional chief secretary of water resources, Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary for planning, G Kumar Naik, additional chief secretary for power, and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, presently the additional chief secretary of the infrastructure department.
Apart from the appointment of the next chief secretary, the cabinet also made a few key decisions at the meting on some other concerns. J C Madhuswamy told reporters that the cabinet has also approved a diesel subsidy which will allow up to 69.5 lakh small and marginal farmers to use tractors or other mechanised equipment. Madhuswamy said that the subsidy will be limited to Rs. 250 an acre, and can be claimed for up to five acres only.
A report published in a leading daily said that the government is easing rules and regulations for the victims of caste-based atrocities on grounds of compassion. Now, people from the SC/ST communities can apply for government jobs on par with the next of kin of deceased government employees.
The cabinet has reportedly also decided to scrap some of the town planning provisions under Section 387 of the IPC, which excuse stray sites and properties in municipal jurisdictions which are due for redevelopment.
Madhuswamy was quoted as saying that, “A lot of people were facing inconvenience as the owners of these stray sites would not get building permission despite being in between plots that have already seen homes constructed. Alternatively, people would have their trade licence rejected on account of stringent town planning restrictions,” the minister said.
Residents allege discrimination in south-east Delhi demolition drive
The Kanchan Kunj area where four illegal buildings were partially or fully demolished by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is part of the Madanpur Khadar area, one of the 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, local residents said on Thursday even as the civic officials said the area has come up illegally on Yamuna floodplains. “Why bulldozers are not demolishing houses in other unauthorised colonies,” he added.
Maha: Firecracker-like object found at Pune railway station
A suspicious object that looked like a firecracker was found on the premises of Pune railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police said. The Pune police's Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad reached the spot and took away the object for examination, an official said. According to an official from the BDDS, three firecracker tubes were tied together with some wire attached to them.
Karnataka BJP leader found dead, police suspects suicide due to illness
In a shocking development, a BJP leader from the Herohalli ward was found hanging from the ceiling of Anatharaju's home on Thursday. He is suspected to have committed suicide as he was upset over his thyroid related issues. Anatharaju, who had contested for the BBMP corporator position in the 2010 election representing the ruling BJP party from the Herohalli ward, died at his home in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru. The BJP leader was 46 years old.
NIA arrests two for alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two people in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. Officials said Arif Abubakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, 51, were arrested on Thursday after NIA questioned them for four days. They added the two were allegedly close to gangster Chhota Shakeel and involved in illegal activities of Ibrahim's D-gang.
Bengaluru Power Cuts from May 13 to 15: Check full list of areas
Here is a list of areas that will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1p. Bommanahalli, NGR Layout, Roopena Agrahara, Sulikunte, Muthanalur Cross, Begur Main Road, Vidya Jyothi School Road, SR Naidu Layout, New Mico Layout, Junnasandra Main Road, Sun City, MS Ramaiah City and Raghavendra Layout.
