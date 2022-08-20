CM Bommai seeks assistance from universities for integrated townships in state
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday suggested taking the help of universities having expertise in urban planning for the implementation of the environment-friendly Smart Integrated Township project in the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday suggested taking the help of universities having expertise in urban planning for the implementation of the environment-friendly Smart Integrated Township project in the state.
Reviewing the progress of Integrated Township schemes here on Friday, the Bommai said Singapore University and other varsities are having special expertise in urban planning and assistance from those varsities could be taken.
Chief Minister said these townships are environment-friendly and smart cities and there must be housing, infrastructure, academic facilities, health services, commercial activities and good transport connectivity. There must be provision to start industries near them.
He said proposals have been accepted from various districts for the township on the basis of land availability.
Since it would be developed with private coordination, the concept papers must be prepared and submitted to him, Bommai noted.
Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Bommai instructed Tourism Department officials to give priority to providing the basic amenities at all tourist spots to improve tourism footfall in the state.
Reviewing the progress of the Tourism Department on Friday, he said tourism plays a vital role in the state's economic progress and promotion of culture. In view of this, the government has given priority to the development of tourism.
"As announced in the state budget, the tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal must be developed. The Mysuru tourism circuit must be ready for inauguration during Dasara and the Hampi Circuit must be kept ready for an opening during Deepavali. These circuits must also include adventure sports and entertainment activities," Bommai said.
The state government has formulated the guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of the monuments which have been announced in the budget. Details of monuments and expenditure must be prepared and create a website, he said.
Additionally, the Chief Minister said he would write personally to all corporate companies about the monument adoption scheme.
Bommai said that he would also hold a meeting with the Archeological Survey of India to discuss providing more facilities to tourists visiting the Badami caves and also to make it more attractive.
To promote environment-friendly tourism in the coastal area, the state government has already submitted a proposal to the Central government to simplify Coastal Regulation Zone and trying to get approval.
This would help in the promotion of tourism in the coastal area. Steps have been taken for the revival of Bidar and Kalburagi forts and even the Surpur Fort must be included in this work, he added.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal acted on the plea from the college which had challenged the central government's decision of denying permission for course renewal.
-
Bathinda all set to get a big development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push. Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region. But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.
-
Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana. The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
-
Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka's Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here.
-
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only. In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics