CM Bommai to visit rain-affected areas in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai starting Tuesday will be visiting the rain-affected areas of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.
Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said on Monday, "Malnad, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. I have already interacted with the concerned Deputy Commissioners through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works. As the rains have abated, I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works."
On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Udupi and predicted heavy downpours in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi in the wake of heavy rainfall.
Amidst the red alert issued in Udupi, the district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges on Thursday.
Tourists and fishermen were advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.
Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha BC and Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka.
Earlier on Wednesday, one person died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner said.
Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital, he said.
As per Rishikesh Sonawane, Police Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada, the death toll has risen to 3 and one is under treatment.
Bihar sees power shortage amid NTPC plants shutdown; officials deny reports
Bihar, especially the rural areas, has been facing power shortage following the shutdown of three NTPC units for the past few days. “There is no shortage of power to Bihar as compared to other states like Uttar Pradesh. We are offering 4600 MW power to Bihar of which the state was drawing only 3,300MW on Monday afternoon,” said an NTPC official.
Bihar: 400 tourists rescued near Karkatgarh waterfall in Kaimur hills
Four hundred tourists trapped across the Karmnasha river near the Karkatgarh waterfall in Bihar's Kaimur district were rescued by the administration and locals in a late evening operation after a sudden rise in the water level on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said. The Karmnasha waterfall is famous for its scenery and crocodile sighting spots. People from the nearby Karkatgarh village informed the Chainpur police. Flash lights, ropes and tubes were arranged locally.
MP: 70-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of Covid-19 in Indore
A 70-year-old woman has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Monday. "She was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments. She had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine," Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar added. Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) BS Saitya said cases were on the rise in Indore of late but a majority of the patients were asymptomatic.
Monday Musings: Previous revolts faced by Shiv Sena can tell how far Shinde can go
Among the consistent Shiv Sena members – those who still have their allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray – reiterating over the past few days are leaders who revolted previously and did not have a successful career thereafter. Shiv Sena is facing the biggest test since its inception, and, that too from a leader not known to have enjoyed the loyalty of such a large number of legislators. Let's look at Chhagan Bhujbal.
Jodhpur: CRPF constable allegedly shoots self
In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old constable in Central Reserve Police Force on Monday shot Naresh in his quarter at CRPF training centre in Jodhpur. The deceased constable was identified as Naresh Jat. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur (east), Amrita Duhan said Naresh shot himself with his official INSAS rifle. Naresh died on the spot and the body was sent for post mortem. He was a resident of Rohati village in Pali district.
