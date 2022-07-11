CM Bommai to visit rain-affected areas in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai starting Tuesday will be visiting the rain-affected areas of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said on Monday, "Malnad, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. I have already interacted with the concerned Deputy Commissioners through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works. As the rains have abated, I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works."

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Udupi and predicted heavy downpours in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Amidst the red alert issued in Udupi, the district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges on Thursday.

Tourists and fishermen were advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.

Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha BC and Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka.

Earlier on Wednesday, one person died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner said.

Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital, he said.

As per Rishikesh Sonawane, Police Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada, the death toll has risen to 3 and one is under treatment.