CM Ibrahim takes charge as K’taka JD(S) chief
Former union minister CM Ibrahim on Sunday took over as the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) as the regional outfit in Karnataka continued its new strategy to tap into the minority vote by edging out the Congress.
Ibrahim quit the Congress in early March after he was denied the post of opposition leader in the upper house of the state legislature, making his way back to former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda under whom he served as union minister for civil aviation, information & broadcasting and tourism from June 1996. Ibrahim also served as a union minister under IK Gujral till April 1998.
“When a Bajarang Dal worker (Harsha Jingade) dies, you (government) pay ₹25 lakh but when Santosh Patil dies because of the torture of KS Eshwarappa, he gets not compensation,” Ibrahim said soon after taking over his new role.
Eshwarappa resigned as Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister after police booked a case against him for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.
Ibrahim said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing with emotions to consolidate the Hindu vote bank while the Congress has no vote nor a bank.”
The senior minority leader’s induction as JD(S) party president lends to the strategy of the regional outfit taking strides to help secure the votes of Muslims in the state and especially in the Old Mysuru region to help it increase its tally and edge out the Congress from these parts, HT reported on Friday.
The consistent stand by the JD(S) and its senior leadership against right-wing groups and their systematic targeting of Muslims in Karnataka is likely to benefit the party in the upcoming elections as it looks to cash in on the distance maintained by the Congress towards its key support base.
Having relied heavily only on Vokkaligas, a dominant and politically influential community found in large numbers across the Old Mysuru region, the JD(S) is now trying to diversify its outreach before the 2023 assembly elections so as to retain its position as a “king maker” if another fractured verdict is delivered.
The BJP is believed to have the support of the Lingayats while the JD(S) has seen the Vokkaligas consolidate behind the party in recent elections. The Congress depends on votes from minorities, a section of the backward classes and Dalits, among other groups.
However, the Congress maintained a stoic silence when the hijab row broke in Udupi in early January -- the party took almost a month to react -- risking how it will be viewed by one of its biggest support bases.
The Congress has, for some time now, been accused of practising “soft-Hindutva” in the hope not to distance itself from any attempts of consolidation of Hindus by the BJP across the country.
Ibrahim said he will try to revive the old socialists and Lohiaites to help rebuild the base of the JD(S) before the elections.
-
Namami Gange campaign spurring revival of river culture: Yogi Adityanath
Speaking at the Ganga Yatra programme in Lucknow, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said major portions of the Ganga and the Yamuna flowed through Uttar Pradesh. Plans to make the Ganga pollution-free were made earlier, too, Yogi Adityanath noted, adding that the Ganga Action Plan was launched in 1986. When the government assessed the quality of Ganga water before the launch of the Namami Gange campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was found that the river was the most polluted, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
After a week, UP reports Covid death again; 135 fresh cases
LUCKNOW: One person died of Covid in Hardoi and as many as 135 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The last Covid death in the state was reported on April 9. “There are 610 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Gautam Buddha Nagar has maximum 280 active Covid cases.
-
Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found
PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie. Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends.
-
Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife allegedly died by suicide at hRajani Kudalkar (42)'sresidence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot. According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency.
-
National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under 'National Fire Service Week' by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday. The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
