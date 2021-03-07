Commercial vehicles’ drivers, conductors from Kerala, Maharashtra to produce negative RT-PCR report upon entry: K'taka
- The decision comes in the wake of a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra as well as Kerala.
Karnataka on Sunday issued an order asking drivers and conductors of commercial vehicles or vehicles carrying goods entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra, which have reported a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease, to show report showing they don't have Covid-19.
“Drivers and conductors of commercial vehicles or vehicles carrying goods from Maharashtra and Kerala have to produce negative RT-PCR Covid-19 certificates while entering Karnataka,” news agency ANI reported citing the Karnataka government.
The decision comes in the wake of a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra as well as Kerala. Karnataka also has witnessed a surge in the number of daily cases and has been asked to increase the number of tests and pace of vaccination by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the six states which have reported a surge in the number of cases and account for more than 84% of the daily recorded cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours.
India has reported 18,711 cases in the last 24 hours and 100 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19. Maharashtra’s surge in cases has also become a cause of alarm for health authorities as the state recorded more than 10,000 cases for 3 days in a row. Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,100 cases and 13 deaths taking its tally of infected to 10.77 lakh. More than 4,300 people have died from Covid-19 in the state.
The Karnataka government had earlier imposed similar measures in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 across districts which border Maharashtra and Kerala. Dakshina Kannada district administration in February had set up mobile testing units to collect samples at border checkpoints as several people including daily wage workers as well as students travel from Kasaragod to Mangaluru. People going to Kerala from Kasaragod were being tested for Covid-19 before entering Bengaluru. Towards the end of February, the district administration put an end to the practice citing inconvenience to people. The decision by the Dakshina Kannada district administration had also met resistance from the locals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will modify Covid travel restrictions with Kerala’: Karnataka govt to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination at 3,000 centres from March 8, says Karnataka minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA backs Ramesh Jarkiholi, say it is a case of blackmail, conspiracy
- Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the Karnataka cabinet demanding an investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru’s BBMP said no potholes on 74 roads. Court ordered survey finds 437
- The report said of the 5,435 responses from citizens and survey, 437 cases were related to potholes and bad roads. The rest 4,998 cases were related to footpaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanvi Srivastava: Kannada audience’s capacity to understand cinema is improving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale
- FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfulfilled promises, lack of new projects loom large over Karnataka government
- The lack of visible schemes and programmes aimed at mitigating the plight of the people in the calamity-prone state is likely to weigh in on the performance of the Karnataka government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka launches engineering research and development policy
- Numbers Game: Bengaluru tops the chart in the number of multinational companies in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
51% vaccination on Day 2, technical glitches persist in Bengaluru
- 2,153 out of 4,200 targeted beneficiaries inoculated; governor, Wipro chairman Azim Premji get vaccine shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once a source of drinking water, Bengaluru river now filled with froth, stench
- The degradation of Vrishabhavathi river began around 50 years ago when industrial areas began cropping up along the catchment areas of the river – in Peenya, Yeshwanthpura, Kumbalagou and so on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru: Toyota workers' union to go on hunger strike for 14 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kichcha Sudeepa: We don’t need to put Kannada film industry on the map, it has always been there
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka minister faces allegations of sexual exploitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox