Confident that BJP will grant me ticket to contest from Mandya: Sumalatha

The Lok Sabha seat of Mandya has become a matter of contention with the sitting BJP-backed Independent MP, Sumalatha A, announcing that she will contest from the district in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The statement comes as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) are expected to initiate seat-sharing with home minister Amit Shah and it is rumoured that both parties have agreed on giving Mandya seat to JD(S), pending approval. Sumalatha reiterated that she would contest from Mandya after a meeting with BJP leaders. (ANI)

On Thursday, Sumalatha held a meeting with BJP leaders to discuss about the polls. After the meeting, she reiterated that she would contest from Mandya, not any other constituency.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“I am confident that BJP will grant me the ticket to contest from Mandya. My husband won four times from here. The people of Mandya have high expectations from our family, and I am determined to carry forward Ambareesh’s legacy. I entered politics for Mandya, and if I have to contest from any other constituency, it raises the question of why I should be in politics,” she stated while asserting her commitment to Mandya.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha became the first independent candidate to win the elections in Karnataka in 52 years. She won from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency by defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Since her husband and late actor, Ambareesh was a legislator from Congress, Sumalatha sought a ticket from the grand old party. However, Congress, which was then in a coalition with JD(S), didn’t support her, which led to her contesting as an independent.

Stressing her good record and performance as an MP, Sumalatha contended that, as the sitting MP, she should be given the ticket.

“As there are no indications from any BJP leader or the party high command that Mandya will be given to JD(S), I am confident that BJP will retain my seat. So far, there have been discussions on seat-sharing only,” she added.

Regarding reports of approaching the Congress, Sumalatha clarified, “I have not tried to contact any Congress leader.”

However, she acknowledged internal invitations from the party workers who supported her during the Assembly elections.

“Their opinion is that they can continue to stay with me if I join Congress. In that way, yes, internally I have got an invitation from the Congress. But I am committed to sticking with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I had given a support letter to the BJP and have worked for them in the Assembly elections and will remain committed,” stated the Mandya MP.

In support of Sumalatha’s candidacy, BJP district president Indresh and former minister Dr Narayana Gowda participated in the meeting. Gowda argued that JD(S) should concede the Mandya seat to BJP, citing the party’s growing vote share in the region.

“Madam (Sumalatha) has made up her mind to contest from Mandya and her victory is 1,000% certain owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s achievements in development and also the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he remarked.

Sumalatha joined the BJP ahead of recent Assembly polls and supported its candidates in select constituencies in Mandya. With the JD(S)-BJP alliance potentially gaining three seats, Mandya holds significance in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Old Mysuru.