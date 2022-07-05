Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed's supporter tries to set himself on fire to protest raids
Chaos erupted in Bengaluru after a supporter of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan poured kerosene over himself and attempted self-immolation, news agency ANI reported.
The self-immolation bid was carried out in protest against the raids by Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau at five locations belonging to the Congress MLA following a report of the Enforcement Directorate on alleged disproportionate assets.
According to ACB officials, the searches were carried out at his residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartments, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya, PTI had reported.
Zameer Ahmed Khan, a four-time MLA, had served as the food and civil supplies minister in the Congress-JDS government led by HD Kumaraswamy for a year from June 2018. Last year, the ED had raised his house and that of former minister Roshan Baig in connection with the alleged IMA Ponzi scheme worth ₹4,000 crore.
Khan, the MLA from Chamarajpet constituency in the city, had appeared before the ED multiple times. The Congress has termed the raids an attempt to divert public attention from the police sub-inspectors recruitment case.
"I feel the raids were carried out to divert public attention because the ACB is under the control of the Chief Minister. There is no connection between the ACB and the Enforcement Directorate," PTI quoted former chief minister Siddaramaiah.
