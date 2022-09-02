Cong slams PM over ‘failed promises’, raises questions
“Welcome to Prime Minister @narendramodi to Mangaluru. Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster? I request you to answer these in your speech today,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said in a series of twitter posts.
The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s “failed promises” to the state’s people.
“Welcome to Prime Minister @narendramodi to Mangaluru. Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster? I request you to answer these in your speech today,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said in a series of twitter posts with #AnswerMadiModi hashtag.
“Bajpe airport is the contribution of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru & because of the efforts of MP U Srinivas Malya. This airport is now handed over to your businessman friend Adani Mr @narendramodi, Is this your development? Or disaster?” the former chief minister wrote.
The social media posts come hours before Modi’s visit to the coastal city of Mangaluru where he inaugurated and lay the foundation stones to several projects valued at around ₹3,800 crore.
“New Mangaluru Port was the contribution of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (1975) & the outcome of efforts of MP Shri U Srinivas...,” Siddaramaiah said.
The Prime Minister’s visit to Karnataka comes at a time when there has been simmering tensions within the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit over the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district and the anger of local right-wing groups who have accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led government of leaving its foot-soliders to fend for themselves, not providing enough security and the lack of development in the region.
Three murders took place between July 19 and July 28, adding to communal tensions in the sensitive region of the state which several fear will only get worse with assembly elections fast approaching.
“Dear PM @narendramodi, welcome to Karnataka. People of the state are looking forward to hear you speak on:- 40% corruption, Govt jobs for sale, Complaint by RUPSA, GST reimbursement, Farmers income, Price rise, Central Govt funds, Dynastic politics,” Priyank Kharge, former minister and head of communications in Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said.
The BJP has already planned six rallies across the state in September and October and are hoping to get the backing of Modi to overcome the wave of allegations against the state government, including corruption, infighting and lack of development, to tide over the crisis and help it return to power in 2023.
“After many days, the Prime Minister is coming to the coastal region in Karnataka. When he comes, there will be several programmes that he will either inaugurate, flag off or lay foundation stones... Increasing harbour capacity, will boost economic activity, improve business and generate employment as well,” Bommai said on Friday after landing at Mangaluru airport.
