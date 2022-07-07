Cong: BJP desperately attacking judiciary, it’s a disturbing issue

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of carrying out an orchestrated and coordinated attack on the judiciary.

The national spokesperson of the Congress said that the BJP was “desperately attacking” the judiciary which was a “disturbing issue”.

“The attacks on judges are not just random and piecemeal incidents; rather the attacks are clearly organised, standardised, and institutionalised. It is followed by a consistent and continuous trolling process, the intention of which is extended, encouraged, and endorsed by BJP ‘netas’ and their supporters,” Singhvi said while addressing the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

He said that the main objective behind such campaigns was to “demoralise, pressurise and terrorise” the judiciary.

“We will not let this matter rest. We are going to follow this and expose the BJP for its complete hypocrisy, for subverting institutions of constitutional governance, for subverting the pillars of our democracy. We are in the process of writing to the Chief Justice of India, seeking a special committee to look into these orchestrated attacks on the judicial system and the Supreme Court of India,” he added.

The statements were made over the recent remarks made by Supreme Court’s remarks on Nupur Sharma, the former national spokesperson of the BJP and the backlash the top court judges received.

“In a country of one billion voices, how many will the BJP try to silence? In a country built on the Constitution, how many institutions will the BJP subvert just to stay in power? In a country facing the consequences of the BJP’s complete administrative incompetence and failure, how long will BJP hide behind divisive propaganda?,” he questioned.

Singhvi said that there were people trying not to look at the message and severity of the charges but deliberate on the process. Replying to a query on the row in connection with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali, Singhvi took the middle path to the issue. “People must be very careful before they play with emotions of people which are reflected in symbols, faith and culture, and those who organise such visuals should have thought many times over,” he said.

“I do believe that balance must be maintained in the symbols and essence of our faith, and the heart and spirit of our culture cannot be trivialised by anyone anywhere,” he added. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai refused to answer any queries related to the judge’s comments. “I will not talk about judges,” said Bommai.