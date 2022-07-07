Cong: BJP desperately attacking judiciary, it’s a disturbing issue
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of carrying out an orchestrated and coordinated attack on the judiciary.
The national spokesperson of the Congress said that the BJP was “desperately attacking” the judiciary which was a “disturbing issue”.
“The attacks on judges are not just random and piecemeal incidents; rather the attacks are clearly organised, standardised, and institutionalised. It is followed by a consistent and continuous trolling process, the intention of which is extended, encouraged, and endorsed by BJP ‘netas’ and their supporters,” Singhvi said while addressing the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
He said that the main objective behind such campaigns was to “demoralise, pressurise and terrorise” the judiciary.
“We will not let this matter rest. We are going to follow this and expose the BJP for its complete hypocrisy, for subverting institutions of constitutional governance, for subverting the pillars of our democracy. We are in the process of writing to the Chief Justice of India, seeking a special committee to look into these orchestrated attacks on the judicial system and the Supreme Court of India,” he added.
The statements were made over the recent remarks made by Supreme Court’s remarks on Nupur Sharma, the former national spokesperson of the BJP and the backlash the top court judges received.
“In a country of one billion voices, how many will the BJP try to silence? In a country built on the Constitution, how many institutions will the BJP subvert just to stay in power? In a country facing the consequences of the BJP’s complete administrative incompetence and failure, how long will BJP hide behind divisive propaganda?,” he questioned.
Singhvi said that there were people trying not to look at the message and severity of the charges but deliberate on the process. Replying to a query on the row in connection with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali, Singhvi took the middle path to the issue. “People must be very careful before they play with emotions of people which are reflected in symbols, faith and culture, and those who organise such visuals should have thought many times over,” he said.
“I do believe that balance must be maintained in the symbols and essence of our faith, and the heart and spirit of our culture cannot be trivialised by anyone anywhere,” he added. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai refused to answer any queries related to the judge’s comments. “I will not talk about judges,” said Bommai.
-
Chemist arrested for illegal sale of kits to end pregnancy
A team from the chief minister's flying squad, the Food and Drugs Administration and the health department jointly raided a chemist shop in Sohna on Tuesday and arrested the shop owner for allegedly selling medical kits for abortion illegally. Officials said the shop owner, identified as Nafiz (known by Nafiz's first name), was also found supplying the kits to quacks in the area. Police said Nafiz was caught with five medical termination of pregnancy kits.
-
VHP worker files complaint against Rahul
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed reports of a high court judge receiving threats for his remarks against the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka and shared a video of the part of court proceedings during which the judge had said he was threatened with transfer, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker on Wednesday complained to the registrar general of the Karnataka high court (HC).
-
Four cops chasing man on run for 22 years attacked
Four policemen, including an inspector, were injured on Tuesday when they went to Jaiwant village of Punhana in Nuh to arrest a 40-year-old man--accused in a host of cases and on the run for 22 years--as family members and relatives of Zamil's pelted stones and opened fire at the police team. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2001. While more than 10 policemen suffered minor injuries, four police vehicles were damaged, said police.
-
Vastu exponent’s last rites performed, police probe on
A day after the brutal murder of Vaastu exponent Chandrashekar Guruji by two former employees in Hubballi, about 450km from Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwada police said on Wednesday that the probe is on in the matter to see if there was any conspiracy behind the crime.
-
Four fall prey to job fraud, lose ₹20 lakh, three vehicles
Four friends in the city lost ₹20 lakh, a motorcycle and two cars after they were allegedly duped by three conmen who promised to get them jobs at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, said police on Wednesday. One of the first to be duped by the suspects, Hitesh Rai spread the word among his three friends--Vikram Chauhan, Ajay Kumar and Vijay Kumar--who evinced interest in getting jobs at AIIMS as they were unemployed.
